Volvo Cars reports 11.6 per cent global sales growth in November

Volvo Cars maintained a strong sales momentum in November, with global volumes up 11.6 per cent, compared with the same period last year. The company sold a total of 62,550 cars during the month as it continued to grow faster than the industry in all three regions of US, China and Europe.

For the January to November period, the company’s global sales reached 631,213 cars from 582,096 cars in the same period last year, a growth of 8.4 per cent.

The strong performance in the year has put Volvo Cars firmly on course to set a new global annual sales record in 2019. In the full year 2018, the company sold 642,253 cars.

The double digit growth in November was on the back of continued high demand for Volvo Cars’ award winning SUVs. The XC60 was the highest selling car for the company in the month, followed by the XC40 and the XC90. The V60 estate, the V60 Cross Country and the S60 sedan also contributed to the volume growth.

European sales in November grew 5.3 per cent, compared with the same period last year, to 29,261 cars. The top selling models in the region during the month were the XC60, the XC40 and the V60 estate.

Sales in the European region for the first eleven months were up 6.2 per cent, compared with the same period last year to 306,381 cars. Markets like the United Kingdom and Germany reported a volume growth of 13 per cent and 20.3 per cent respectively in the January to November period, and they beat their overall 2018 sales performance, with a month still in hand.

