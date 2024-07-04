Volvo Cars’ global sales up 8 per cent in June

ZF’s Commercial Vehicles Solutions (CVS) division launched a new trailer telematics solution with an integrated and simplified package that helps to improve uptime and performance while reducing costs for the trailer manufacturers, rental companies and fleets

ZF’s Commercial Vehicles Solutions (CVS) division launched a new trailer telematics solution with an integrated and simplified package that helps to improve uptime and performance while reducing costs for the trailer manufacturers, rental companies and fleets. ZF’s offering simplifies the digitalization of trailer operations. It provides a convenient “all-in-one” solution that combines its OptiTire Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), Trailer Electronic Braking Systems (including TEBS and next generation iEBS), and the trailer Operating Data Recorder (ODR) into a package connected to ZF’s SCALAR cloud platform via its SCALAR EVO Pulse connectivity device.

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 71,514 cars in June, up 8 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales increase was primarily driven by a strong performance in Europe and Latin America and the company’s fully electric small SUV, the EX30.

The company’s sales of electrified models, fully electric and plug-in hybrid models, grew 41 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 48 per cent of all cars sold during June. The share of fully electric cars constituted 26 per cent of all cars sold for the month.

The total sales for the period of January through June amounted to 388,073 cars globally, an increase of 14 per cent compared to the same period 2023.

“As June comes to a close, the sales figures for the month are proof of the successful steps we have taken toward our long-term strategic direction and the continued demand for our cars,” said Björn Annwall, chief commercial officer and deputy CEO at Volvo Cars. “I am particularly pleased by the continued strong sales performance of the EX30.”

In Europe, sales reached 36,474 cars in June, up 34 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models increased by 54 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 66 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during June.

Sales in the US decreased 28 percent in June, totaling 9,304 cars. However, sales of plug-in hybrid models went up 75 percent compared to the same period last year. The decline in US sales was partly due to widespread IT-related disturbances that beset thousands of dealerships across the industry during the month of June, forcing a halt to normal operations.

Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 14,049 cars, down 9 per cent compared to June 2023. Sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – stood at 1,448 sold cars, an increase of 12 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In June, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 19,222 cars (2023: 21,053), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 16,195 cars (2023: 18,170) and the EX30 at 12,513 cars (2023: 0).

June June Change Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 Europe 36 474 27 196 34% 193 634 146 943 32% Electrified Models 24 156 15 708 54% 123 955 90 260 37% – Fully electric 14 016 5 487 155% 71 406 39 617 80% – Plug-in hybrid 10 140 10 221 -1% 52 549 50 643 4% Mild hybrids/ICE 12 318 11 488 7% 69 679 56 683 23% China 14 049 15 405 -9% 78 162 78 526 0% Electrified models 1 448 1 294 12% 6 256 7 565 -17% – Fully electric 411 270 52% 2 168 1 801 20% – Plug-in hybrid 1 037 1 024 1% 4 088 5 764 -29% Mild hybrids/ICE 12 601 14 111 -11% 71 906 70 961 1% US 9 304 12 933 -28% 61 012 59 750 2% Electrified models 3 315 3 793 -13% 18 651 17 489 7% – Fully electric 386 2 123 -82% 1 981 7 603 -74% – Plug-in hybrid 2 929 1 670 75% 16 670 9 886 69% Mild hybrids/ICE 5 989 9 140 -34% 42 361 42 261 0% Other 11 687 10 845 8% 55 265 56 472 -2% Electrified models 5 463 3 625 51% 24 806 21 104 18% – Fully electric 3 622 1 655 119% 15 205 10 239 49% – Plug-in hybrid 1 841 1 970 -7% 9 601 10 865 -12% Mild hybrids/ICE 6 224 7 220 -14% 30 459 35 368 -14% Total 71 514 66 379 8% 388 073 341 691 14% Electrified models 34 382 24 420 41% 173 668 136 418 27% – Fully electric 18 435 9 535 93% 90 760 59 260 53% – Plug-in hybrid 15 947 14 885 7% 82 908 77 158 7% Mild hybrids/ICE 37 132 41 959 -12% 214 405 205 273 4%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars