Volvo Cars’ global sales up 8 per cent in June

ZF’s Commercial Vehicles Solutions (CVS) division launched a new trailer telematics solution with an integrated and simplified package that helps to improve uptime and performance while reducing costs for the trailer manufacturers, rental companies and fleets. ZF’s offering simplifies the digitalization of trailer operations. It provides a convenient “all-in-one” solution that combines its OptiTire Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), Trailer Electronic Braking Systems (including TEBS and next generation iEBS), and the trailer Operating Data Recorder (ODR) into a package connected to ZF’s SCALAR cloud platform via its SCALAR EVO Pulse connectivity device.
Volvo Cars reports global sales of 71,514 cars in June, up 8 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales increase was primarily driven by a strong performance in Europe and Latin America and the company’s fully electric small SUV, the EX30.
The company’s sales of electrified models, fully electric and plug-in hybrid models, grew 41 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 48 per cent of all cars sold during June. The share of fully electric cars constituted 26 per cent of all cars sold for the month.
The total sales for the period of January through June amounted to 388,073 cars globally, an increase of 14 per cent compared to the same period 2023.
“As June comes to a close, the sales figures for the month are proof of the successful steps we have taken toward our long-term strategic direction and the continued demand for our cars,” said Björn Annwall, chief commercial officer and deputy CEO at Volvo Cars. “I am particularly pleased by the continued strong sales performance of the EX30.”
In Europe, sales reached 36,474 cars in June, up 34 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models increased by 54 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 66 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during June.
Sales in the US decreased 28 percent in June, totaling 9,304 cars. However, sales of plug-in hybrid models went up 75 percent compared to the same period last year. The decline in US sales was partly due to widespread IT-related disturbances that beset thousands of dealerships across the industry during the month of June, forcing a halt to normal operations.
Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 14,049 cars, down 9 per cent compared to June 2023. Sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – stood at 1,448 sold cars, an increase of 12 per cent compared to the same period last year.
In June, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 19,222 cars (2023: 21,053), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 16,195 cars (2023: 18,170) and the EX30 at 12,513 cars (2023: 0).
|June
|June
|Change
|Jan-Jun
|Jan-Jun
|Change
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Europe
|36 474
|27 196
|34%
|193 634
|146 943
|32%
|Electrified Models
|24 156
|15 708
|54%
|123 955
|90 260
|37%
|– Fully electric
|14 016
|5 487
|155%
|71 406
|39 617
|80%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|10 140
|10 221
|-1%
|52 549
|50 643
|4%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|12 318
|11 488
|7%
|69 679
|56 683
|23%
|China
|14 049
|15 405
|-9%
|78 162
|78 526
|0%
|Electrified models
|1 448
|1 294
|12%
|6 256
|7 565
|-17%
|– Fully electric
|411
|270
|52%
|2 168
|1 801
|20%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1 037
|1 024
|1%
|4 088
|5 764
|-29%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|12 601
|14 111
|-11%
|71 906
|70 961
|1%
|US
|9 304
|12 933
|-28%
|61 012
|59 750
|2%
|Electrified models
|3 315
|3 793
|-13%
|18 651
|17 489
|7%
|– Fully electric
|386
|2 123
|-82%
|1 981
|7 603
|-74%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|2 929
|1 670
|75%
|16 670
|9 886
|69%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|5 989
|9 140
|-34%
|42 361
|42 261
|0%
|Other
|11 687
|10 845
|8%
|55 265
|56 472
|-2%
|Electrified models
|5 463
|3 625
|51%
|24 806
|21 104
|18%
|– Fully electric
|3 622
|1 655
|119%
|15 205
|10 239
|49%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1 841
|1 970
|-7%
|9 601
|10 865
|-12%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|6 224
|7 220
|-14%
|30 459
|35 368
|-14%
|Total
|71 514
|66 379
|8%
|388 073
|341 691
|14%
|Electrified models
|34 382
|24 420
|41%
|173 668
|136 418
|27%
|– Fully electric
|18 435
|9 535
|93%
|90 760
|59 260
|53%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|15 947
|14 885
|7%
|82 908
|77 158
|7%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|37 132
|41 959
|-12%
|214 405
|205 273
|4%
SOURCE: Volvo Cars