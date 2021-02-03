Volvo Cars global sales grew 30.2 percent in January

Starting 2021 on a strong note, Volvo Cars reported the best January in its history as Europe, China and the US all reported increasing sales.

Global sales rose by 30.2 per cent to 59,588 cars, boosted by a strong year-on-year performance in China where the company more than recovered losses from earlier COVID-19 shutdowns.

Demand for Volvo Cars’ SUV line-up remained strong and represented 71 per cent of overall volumes, while the popularity of its Recharge line-up of chargeable cars continued to grow.

The volume of Recharge models more than doubled in January year-on-year, now accounting for 23 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally.

In China, sales grew by 91.3 per cent to 19,160 cars in January, as Volvo Cars’ biggest market more than recovered from a pandemic-related sales drop in the first month of last year.

The sales increase in China was helped by strong overall market demand, but also boosted by a sales ramp-up of the company’s XC40 compact SUV and the S60 sedan.

US sales reached 8,151 cars in January, an increase of 32.4 per cent compared with the same period last year. The company’s award-winning SUV line-up, led by the XC90, drove the strong sales increase.

European sales for the month increased by 9.0 per cent to 24,857 cars sold, helped by strong performances in key markets such as Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands. Recharge cars amounted to 41 per cent of total European sales.

In January 2021, the XC40 was the company’s top selling model with 17,770 cars (2020: 10,802 units), followed by the XC60 with 17,053 cars (2020: 13,353 units) and the XC90 with sales of 7,564 cars (2020: 6,902 units).

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below:

January January January 2020 2021 Change Europe 22,810 24,857 9.0% China 10,015 19,160 91.3% US 6,157 8,151 32.4% Other 6,770 7,420 9.6% Total 45,752 59,588 30.2%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars