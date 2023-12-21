Volvo Cars appoints Vanessa Butani as Head of Global Sustainability

Volvo Cars announces today that Vanessa Butani has been appointed Head of Global Sustainability, from 1 April 2024

Volvo Cars announces today that Vanessa Butani has been appointed Head of Global Sustainability, from 1 April 2024. Vanessa succeeds Anders Kärrberg, who has chosen to retire, having been Head of Global Sustainability since our company established the Global Sustainability Team in 2019.

Vanessa will lead our company’s sustainability ambitions and the continuous evolution of our sustainability strategy and will also play a key role in driving our organisation’s transition from a century-strong global carmaker into a leading sustainable mobility provider.

“We’re excited to have Vanessa joining our company,” says Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars CEO. “Her leadership and experience in this field will play a critical role in the continued execution of our ambitious sustainability strategy across our entire organisation, and ensuring that we maintain a leading voice in sustainable mobility. I’d also like to thank Anders for his great contribution to Volvo Cars’ success and wish him well in his retirement.”

Anders has led the establishment of our company’s global sustainability framework, embedding an ambitious approach to sustainable mobility into the fabric of our company’s future.

Vanessa is Canadian and comes to Volvo Cars from her most recent role as VP Group Sustainability at Electrolux Group, a global appliance company. She was part of developing the Electrolux Group’s sustainability platform and helping to achieve its first Science Based Targets. Her experience includes several other leadership roles in sustainability and strategy.

Vanessa’s appointment comes at a critical time. In addition to our ambition to only sell fully electric cars by 2030, Volvo Cars recently announced that we’re doubling down on our action plan – already one of the most ambitious in the automotive industry.

“I have been watching Volvo Cars’ approach to sustainability with admiration,” Vanessa says. “Now I have a fantastic opportunity to join the team and drive the company towards its sustainability ambitions, integrating sustainability as a competitive edge in every aspect of the value chain. Volvo Cars is transforming fast to answer the call for sustainable actions and I look forward to being part of making a positive change for people and society.”

Vanessa will be based at our global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. She will report directly to our CEO Jim Rowan and be part of our Group Management Team (GMT).

The lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo car to date statement relates to globally available products over 200,000 kms of driving.

Our target to reduce CO2 emissions per car covers all emissions in Volvo Cars’ global greenhouse gases (GHG) protocol except the subcategory “Production and distribution of fuel and electricity” within the category “Use of sold products.”

SOURCE: Volvo Cars