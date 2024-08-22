Volvo Cars appoints Fredrik Ohlsson as head of its Digital team

We are pleased to announce that we have appointed Fredrik Ohlsson as our new head of Digital, effective 21 October

We are pleased to announce that we have appointed Fredrik Ohlsson as our new head of Digital, effective 21 October. Fredrik joins from Swedish battery company Northvolt, where he held the position of chief information officer.

In delivering on Volvo Cars’ ambitions for the future, our digital landscape plays a crucial role. With more than 20 years of experience driving digital and business transformation in high-level tech teams with global reach, Fredrik will play a key role as we strive to achieve those ambitions.

Heading up our Digital team, Fredrik will continue to build on the work already started in delivering Volvo Cars digital transformation and creating a new digital infrastructure that helps us grow, be efficient and agile, scale and roll out new services to our customers.

“Volvo Cars is entering an era of always connected cars that are designed to get better over time through software. Having a robust digital infrastructure will be crucial for us to succeed,” says Erik Severinsson, chief product and strategy officer at Volvo Cars. “Fredrik will be a key player on the team as we continue to maximise the potential of our digital landscape on this exciting journey.”

Throughout his career, Fredrik has held several leadership roles where he successfully established global IT and business intelligence strategies, as well as implemented IT platforms. His assignments have taken him across the globe, and he has lived and worked in several countries, including Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Japan and Singapore.

In his current role at the Swedish battery company Northvolt, Fredrik leads the global information technology, data, and business transformation teams, consisting of 260 employees. Prior to Northvolt, he had a long tenure at Tetra Pak Group, most recently in the role as head of IT architecture and strategic enterprise architecture. At Tetra Pak, he established a new IT strategy that helped the company accelerate its digital transformation, and he also co-led the adoption of Industry 4.0.

“Joining Volvo Cars and continuing to develop the digital backbone and capabilities needed for its ongoing business transformation is a perfect challenge,” says Fredrik Ohlsson. “I think my previous experience, particularly in scaling digital infrastructure within large established companies, combined with the fast-paced startup mentality, will come in handy.”

Fredrik Ohlsson will be replacing Tobias Altehed, who earlier this year assumed a new role as managing director for Volvo Car Denmark. He will be part of the Group Management Team, which supports the Executive Management Team and helps steer the company across several key areas of strategic importance.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars