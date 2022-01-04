Volvo Cars and Qualcomm team up to deliver industry-leading infotainment system performance

Volvo Car Group is using Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon* Cockpit Platforms to take the car maker’s Google Android Automotive-based infotainment system in upcoming fully electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands to the next level

Volvo Car Group is using Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon* Cockpit Platforms to take the car maker’s Google Android Automotive-based infotainment system in upcoming fully electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands to the next level.

By leveraging Volvo Cars’ and technology firm Qualcomm’s in-house research and development competence, the companies will improve the overall capability of Volvo’s next-generation infotainment system powered by Google Android, making it much faster and more responsive.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms is designed to be a central hub for high-performance computing. It is capable of fulfilling highly demanding graphics, audio and artificial intelligence requirements in the forthcoming Polestar 3 SUV and Volvo Cars’ upcoming fully electric SUV, all while having a very low power consumption.

Using the latest Snapdragon Automotive Platforms, Volvo Cars’ next generation infotainment system will be more than twice as fast, while its graphics generation will be up to ten times faster.

For Volvo Cars, the transition towards becoming a fully electric car company and a leader in the premium electric car segment by 2030 means more than simply offering pure electric cars – it also includes offering seamless connectivity, industry-leading safety standards, advanced autonomous drive and the best possible user experience. To support these ambitions, Volvo Cars is teaming up with global technology leaders where it makes sense.

“Volvo Cars is a company that believes in collaborating with technology leaders like Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Google to deliver the best experience to our customers,” said Henrik Green, Volvo Cars chief product officer. “With Qualcomm technology in our forthcoming fully electric SUV, our Google Android-based infotainment system will reach the next level.”

Together with Qualcomm and Google, Volvo Cars can deliver an industry-leading video, audio and connectivity performance in its next generation of fully electric cars.

“Our goal is to support Volvo Cars by integrating cutting-edge, scalable and upgradable technology that provides premium experiences today and into the future for their customers,” said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president & president of Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “We are proud of the strong organizational concentration in automotive that we have in Europe, which spans across engineering, services, product marketing and go-to-market.”

Simultaneously, the collaboration includes future improvements to be rolled out over the air and over time. It also creates a solid foundation that enables Volvo Cars to continue delivering premium, connected, intelligent and responsive in-car experiences in the future.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars