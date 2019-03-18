Volvo Car Group – Invitation to Volvo Cars Moment

Volvo Cars invites you take part of the “Volvo Cars Moment” event through a live streamed press conference.
The event will address the safety concerns that remain and make up the gap to zero serious injuries and deaths in Volvo cars, the so called Vision 2020.
We will look into real solutions for the real issues on our roads today: speeding, intoxication and distraction.
Speakers
- Håkan Samuelsson, President and CEO, Volvo Car Group
- Henrik Green, Senior Vice President, Research and Development
- Malin Ekholm, Vice President, Safety Centre
- Lotta Jakobsson, PhD, Senior Technical Expert, Safety Centre
- Jan Ivarsson, Senior Technical Advisor, Safety Centre
- Trent Victor, Senior Technical Leader, Safety Centre
- Ödgärd Andersson, Vice President of Vehicle Software and Electronics
Time
Wednesday, March 20 at 15.00 CET.
Where
View the press conference online via this link.
Welcome!
Volvo Car Group
SOURCE: Volvo Car Group