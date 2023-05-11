Volvo Buses confirms two orders totalling 189 electric buses for Stagecoach in the UK – including its largest electric bus order to date

Volvo Buses has secured two orders for a total of 189 new electric buses from Stagecoach, one of the UK’s largest coach and bus operators

Volvo Buses has secured two orders for a total of 189 new electric buses from Stagecoach, one of the UK’s largest coach and bus operators. One order for 170 electric buses is Volvo Buses biggest electric bus order ever.

Stagecoach will take delivery of 170 Volvo BZL Electric buses for operation in Stockport commencing summer 2024. The 150 double deckers and 20 single deckers will feature MCV bodywork built to Transport for Manchester specifications.

This landmark deal has been followed by an order for 19 Volvo BZL Electric single deckers from Stagecoach for operation in London, reinforcing the strong and growing collaboration between the two companies. All 19 buses are expected to enter service between late 2023 and early 2024.

These latest orders take Stagecoach’s investment in Volvo BZL Electric buses up to 244 vehicles, securing its place as Volvo’s largest electric bus customer so far. This follows the delivery of 25 single deck Volvo BZL Electrics to Stagecoach in Scotland in March, and with 30 double-decks due to enter service in Cambridge during May.

A global surge in demand demonstrates how Volvo Buses’ expertise in electromobility is supporting the drive towards sustainable public transport.

“Stagecoach was our first Volvo BZL Electric customer in the UK, so it’s an honour to now be supplying these buses at scale,” says Anna Westerberg, President of Volvo Buses. “The strengthening of this partnership illustrates how our product and expertise can support public transport networks to reduce emissions. We offer the world’s most responsible electric bus systems, and I’m pleased that Stagecoach’s passengers are amongst the first in the UK to experience Volvo electric buses first-hand.”

Sam Greer, Engineering Director for Stagecoach, says: “We’re excited to be announcing our largest electric vehicle order to date, which will be a major step forward in improving air quality locally. This builds further on the investment being made by Stagecoach across the country to support the transition to a zero-emission bus fleet.”

The Volvo BZL Electric is offered in the UK with bodywork developed in partnership with MCV, enabling tailored specifications to meet the needs of local fleets. Lengths are offered from 9.7m to 12.9m, with a low-entry full low floor option, together with models featuring either single or twin door configurations. For passengers, the buses offer a quiet and comfortable experience. Drivers also benefit from a calm and quiet workspace, which reduces stress and improves comfort.

Domenico Bondi, Managing Director of Volvo Bus UK & Ireland, says: “Our industry is transforming to electromobility, and that’s why we’re focusing on making our processes, from material sourcing and manufacture to operation and recycling, as sustainable, safe and reliable as possible.”

In April 2023 Volvo Buses signed a Letter of Intent with MCV with the intention to expand the relationship further, taking the successful formula adopted for the UK and expanding it to produce electric buses for the wider European market, in the city and intercity segments.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses