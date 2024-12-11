Volvo begins autonomous operations for DHL Supply Chain in Texas

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) and DHL Supply Chain have taken a significant step towards transforming freight transportation with the launch of autonomous operations in the United States

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) and DHL Supply Chain have taken a significant step towards transforming freight transportation with the launch of autonomous operations in the United States. The operations will be enabled by the purpose-built, production-ready Volvo VNL Autonomous which is powered by the Aurora Driver. The start of operations marks a critical phase in validating the full ecosystem required for autonomous transport at scale. At this stage, a safety driver will be present to monitor performance and ensure seamless integration into existing logistic networks. Freight will initially be hauled on two lanes, Dallas to Houston and Fort Worth to El Paso.

A Strategic Alliance for Innovation

“Early adopters play a pivotal role in accelerating the deployment and acceptance of autonomous technology, enabling us to validate both safety and operational performance,” said Sasko Cuklev, Head of On-Road Solutions at Volvo Autonomous Solutions. “Our collaboration with DHL Supply Chain exemplifies the potential of autonomy as a complementary mode of transport that increases freight capacity and optimizes supply chain efficiencies.”

Jim Monkmeyer, President of Transportation for DHL Supply Chain North America, added, “Autonomy is a key enabler in advancing the digital transformation across the logistics sector by providing reliable long-haul capacity. Our long-standing partnership with Volvo has been instrumental in aligning their autonomous transport solutions with our 24/7 operational demands. Volvo’s legacy of safety and relentless pursuit of innovation make them an ideal partner in our journey to elevate trucking efficiency and deliver greater value to our customers.”

Uncompromising Commitment to Safety

Staying true to Volvo’s long-standing commitment to safety, the Volvo VNL Autonomous is designed from the ground up with built-in redundancy for critical systems. In autonomous trucks, redundancy replaces the backup provided by a human driver with systems that can automatically take control in the rare case of primary systems encountering an issue, ensuring safe operations.

This safety approach is further strengthened by Volvo’s close partnership with Aurora, whose sophisticated and robust technology enables the Volvo VNL Autonomous to safely navigate the world around it. The Aurora Driver is equipped with powerful sensors, including high-resolution cameras, imaging radar, and proprietary long-range lidar that allow for safe autonomous operations at highway speeds.

An Ecosystem Approach to Real-World Autonomy

“As part of the Volvo Group, we have access to industry leading product development, world-class manufacturing and a mature dealer and service network,” stated Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions.

“For a large-scale deployment of autonomy, in addition to the autonomous truck, there also needs to be a cohesive and seamless support network of surrounding infrastructure, which creates a comprehensive autonomous ecosystem that enables daily operations,” he added.

To ensure uptime for future autonomous fleets, V.A.S. has utilized the industry expertise of Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment, along with other key Volvo Trucks dealers across Texas, to set up critical support and service points for the Volvo VNL Autonomous.

Investing in the Future of Freight

Autonomy is set to revolutionize the transport industry by lowering operational costs, increasing efficiency, and enhancing safety. With 24/7 capabilities, autonomous transport can accelerate delivery times and optimize supply chains, promoting a more resilient transport network.

“Autonomous trucks can also offer drivers new opportunities, such as remote monitoring and management of fleets while also addressing ongoing labor challenges,” stated Monkmeyer. “Additionally, autonomous trucks can reduce the physical and mental strain on drivers, leading to improved quality of life and increased job satisfaction.”

Strategic partnerships like that of V.A.S. and DHL Supply Chain are essential for leveraging resources and expertise to earn regulatory and public trust and acceptance of autonomous technologies—and ultimately, to deliver on the full promise of autonomy.

SOURCE: Volvo Group