Volta Zero makes its Spanish debut as it continues its European Tour

Volta Trucks, the leading full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has confirmed that the Volta Zero will make its Spanish debut as it continues its tour of important, sustainability- focused European cities. The touch-down in Spain follows successful French customer events, with more than 300 individual vehicle demonstrations undertaken over the past five weeks in a Covid-secure environment. To support the visit, Volta Trucks has also launched its new Spanish website – www.voltatrucks.com/es

Spanish fleet operators and customers can experience the Volta Zero, the first purpose-built full-electric large commercial vehicle designed for city centre logistics, in Madrid and Barcelona. The Volta Zero will be displayed in conjunction with Volta Trucks customer, Petit Forestier, and charging infrastructure provider, Siemens, in MercaMadrid between Monday 12 April and Thursday 22 April. The vehicle will then transfer to the MercaBarna and Eixample District of Barcelona and be displayed between Monday 26 April and Thursday 6 May 2021.

The presentation of the Volta Zero in Madrid, in partnership with Petit Forestier, Europe’s leading refrigerated truck rental company, follows the December 2020 announcement that Petit Forestier had purchased 1,000 Volta Zero vehicles. This is believed to be Europe’s biggest single purchase of large full-electric commercial vehicles and comes alongside a strategic partnership to develop a refrigerated version of the Volta Zero with Petit Forestier’s own body builder, Lecapitaine.

Business Development Manager of Volta Trucks, Carla Detrieux, said;

“We were overwhelmed by the response to the Volta Zero in our recent customer events in Paris, that saw more than 300 individual vehicle demonstrations delivered over five weeks, all in a safe, Covid-secure environment. And I am delighted that we can now introduce the Volta Zero to our customers in Madrid and Barcelona too. Both are C40 cities, taking bold action on climate change to deliver a healthier and more sustainable future – exactly as we are aiming to achieve with the full-electric Volta Zero. I’m looking forward to introducing the Volta Zero to our Spanish customers, researching the market, and further understanding their vehicle requirements. And we are already planning the next stops of our European tour and look forward to being able to confirm more details shortly.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks