Volta Trucks strengthens its Executive Management Team with strategic appointments

Volta Trucks, the leading full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced a number of strategic appointments to its Executive Management Team. The confirmation comes soon after the company revealed its ambitious Road-to-Zero Emissions strategy, launching four full-electric commercial vehicles, increasing its projected sales volumes by over 500% and expansion into additional European, US and Asian markets.

John Burrows has been appointed as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, bringing 10+ years’ experience in venture backed scale up organizations with extensive fundraising and investor relations knowledge. He has previously worked in CFO positions within cyber security, proptech and fintech lending businesses.

Casper Norden has also joined Volta Trucks as Chief Strategy Officer having been an Advisor to the company’s Board of Directors since May 2019. For the past four years, he has worked for Peltarion, a Stockholm-based Artificial Intelligence software and solutions provider, most recently as CFO. Prior to this, he worked with start-ups and venture capital investments at EQT Ventures and Crowdcube.

Finally, Mornie Robertson has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer at a time of significant growth as the company ramps up the recruitment of its engineering,commercial and in-market experts. Mornie has extensive experience of automotive start-up companies having held global and European Human Resources leadership roles for Tesla as well as sitting on the Executive Board that established INEOS Automotive, in addition to HR roles with Porsche GB and BMW UK.

Commenting on the appointments, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Essa Al-Saleh, said:

“I am delighted to welcome John, Casper and Mornie to the Executive Management Team of Volta Trucks. We are in a period of rapid growth as we accelerate our plans to deliver the world’s first purpose-built full-electric commercial vehicle to the marketplace as quickly as possible. We are attracting some exceptionally talented individuals to Volta Trucks, building a team of world-class experts within a nimble and agile company culture. We have significant tail winds demonstrated by a very strong order book, driven by Volta Trucks’ unique design and IP addressing sustainability and systemic health and safety issues in urban transport. With forthcoming legislation driving a transition from ICE to zero emission fleets, and customer demand, we will continue to build the team to help us deliver on our ambitious objectives.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks