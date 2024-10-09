Volkswagen: World premiere of the new Tayron: All-rounder SUV with up to seven seats

New SUV for the European market: the Tayron is Volkswagen’s second-largest SUV in Europe after the Touareg

The new Tayron has arrived! – The large Volkswagen SUV with five or optionally seven seats is positioned between the Touareg (premium class) and the Tiguan (mid-class). Authentic: its clear and powerful SUV design. Best-in-class: the comfort levels. Superior: the high-quality feel. Generous: the space available. In the Tayron, five passengers can enjoy up to 885 litres of luggage space for travelling on holiday. A total of seven efficient drive systems will soon be available. The range includes two next-generation plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (eHybrid). They can achieve electric ranges of over 100 km and long journeys with up to 850 km between two refuelling stops. In addition, with the ability to tow up to 2.5 tonnes, the Tayron is a stylish yet well-equipped towing vehicle for trailers of all shapes and sizes. Pre-sales for the new Tayron open tomorrow on Thursday, 10 October.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “The new Tayron is a bona fide Volkswagen: its quality is reflected in every detail; it is comfortable and practical for everyday life, and it is available with a wide range of drive systems. With this new Volkswagen SUV, we are further expanding our range in a growing segment and closing the gap between our best-seller, the Tiguan, and our luxury SUV, the Touareg. I am convinced that the Tayron will make its mark and be well received by our customers.”

Martin Sander, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and After Sales: “The new Tayron combines everything that a Volkswagen stands for: versatility, comfort and new technology. With up to seven seats, a premium interior, generous storage space and innovative drive systems, the large SUV is the ideal companion for families and adventurers alike. At the same time, we are making a clear statement with the Tayron: practicality and efficiency complement one another perfectly – for a driving experience that is up to our high standards.”

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “Following on from the Tiguan and Passat, the Tayron benefits from the advantages of the MQB evo, too. With numerous technology modules, it impresses with a new generation of plug-in hybrid drives with electric ranges of over 100 kilometres, premium-level interior quality, intuitive infotainment system and the latest generation of driver assist systems including voice control with ChatGPT.”

Powerful exterior design and a premium feel inside. Measuring around 4.8 m in length, the Tayron is characterised by a clear, striking SUV design. At the front, LED headlights and the standard illuminated Volkswagen badge create an unmistakeable light signature as night falls. The same applies to the rear with its full-length LED crossbar and illuminated Volkswagen logo. Sharply drawn lines emphasise the premium feel of the Tayron and its elongated silhouette. This approach is also reflected in the interior: here, the design03 is dominated by surfaces with a pleasant feel and, depending on equipment, elegant materials such as ArtVelours Eco03 (microfibre) and authentic open-pore wood03 as well as illuminated decorative trim.

Extensive standard equipment. The SUV’s entry-level package is known as the Life02 equipment line, which is followed by two top-of-the-range packages: Elegance0204 and R-Line02. As the entry-level version, the Life version of the Tayron already offers a wide range of standard equipment. This includes nine airbags, a three-zone automatic air conditioner, 10-colour background lighting, a multifunctional driving experience control (controls the driving profiles – including all-wheel drive profiles for 4MOTION models –, audio volume and activation of Atmospheres as pre-programmed lighting and audio moods), an infotainment system (screen measures 32 centimetres across the diagonal) with an activatable navigation function and App-Connect Wireless (for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), digital instruments, LED headlights including automatic main beam control (Light Assist), illuminated Volkswagen logo at the front and rear, 3D tail light clusters, sun blinds in the rear doors, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels.

Large range of assist systems. The Tayron Life’s standard assist systems include adaptive cruise control (ACC), the oncoming vehicle braking when turning function, lane change system (Side Assist), lane keeping system (Lane Assist), an automatic emergency braking system including pedestrian and cyclist monitoring (Front Assist), Park Assist Plus, rear view camera system, dynamic road sign display and the new exit warning system. As an extension of the lane change system, the latter can – within the system limits – prevent one of the doors from being opened if another road user approaches from behind.

Attractive equipment options. Optional highlights include systems such as the adaptive chassis control DCC Pro, IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights with interactive lighting functions and Travel Assist for assisted longitudinal and lateral guidance. Also available: the IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT integration (in conjunction with the optional Discover infotainment package), a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, a 700-watt sound system from Harman-Kardon, leather upholstery with electrically adjustable seats including a massage and ventilation function, plus an electrically activated child safety lock for the rear.

Mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, petrol or diesel. After launching all versions with a mild hybrid drive (eTSI)01, Volkswagen will also offer the Tayron with two plug-in hybrid drives (eHybrid), two turbocharged petrol engines (TSI) and two turbocharged diesel engines (TDI). All drive systems are coupled to an automatic dual clutch gearbox (DSG). Even the entry-level eTSI01 engine with an output of 110 kW (150 PS) is a high-tech drive system (mild hybrid with 48 V technology). However, the advantages of the electric and petrol drives are combined in the two innovative plug-in hybrid models. They deliver a system power of 150 kW (204 PS)05 and 200 kW (272 PS)06. Thanks to the 19.7 kWh (net) battery, both Tayron eHybrids can achieve electric ranges of over 100 km. Their batteries can be charged with up to 11 kW at an AC wallbox or AC charging station and with up to 50 kW07 at DC quick-charging stations.

The largest TDI with 142 kW (193 PS)08 is also very efficient and is paired with 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard. All Tayron 4MOTION models are designed for maximum trailer weights of up to 2,500 kg (braked, 12 per cent gradient). Thanks to the Trailer Assist manoeuvring assist system, which comes as standard in conjunction with the towing bracket (folding), even large horse boxes or boat trailers are easy to handle.

Four drive systems available for the start of pre-sales. Four drive system options will be available when pre-sales start tomorrow. The entry-level version is the 110 kW eTSI01 in the Life specification package, which is available from 45,475 euros. In addition, the two eHybrid versions and the most powerful TDI with 142 kW08 are also available to order.

01. Tayron 1.5 eTSI, 110 kW (150 PS) | 7-speed dual clutch gearbox | Petrol | Combined consumption: 6.9-6.2 l/100km l Combined CO₂ emissions: 156-142 g/km | CO₂ class: E

02. All prices (incl. 19% value added tax) and equipment details apply to the model range available in Germany. There may be differences for other countries

03. Optional equipment

04. The Elegance specification package will only be available at a later date

05. Tayron eHybrid, 110 kW (150 PS) / 85 kW (115 PS) | 6-speed direct shift gearbox DSG | Combined energy consumption: 18.4-17.0 kWh/100 km | Emissions: 9-12 g/km | CO₂ class: B | Combined consumption with discharged battery: 6.3–5.6 l/100km | CO₂ class: D

06. Tayron eHybrid, 130 kW (177 PS) / 85 kW (115 PS) | 6-speed dual clutch gearbox | Combined energy consumption: 18.7-17.7 kWh/100 km | Emissions: 10–12 g/km | CO₂ class: B | Combined consumption with discharged battery: 6.2-5.8 l/100km | CO₂ class: D

07. The value for the customer-relevant charging process is 40 kW, determined in accordance with DIN 70080. However, charging capacities of up to 50 kW can be achieved under ideal conditions (e.g. very low charge level or high battery temperatures)

08. Tayron 2.0 TDI 4MOTION, 142 kW (193 PS) | 7-speed dual clutch gearbox | Diesel | Combined consumption: 6.8-6.1 l/100km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 180-162 g/km | CO₂ class: F

SOURCE: Volkswagen