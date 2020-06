At yesterday’s Supervisory Board meeting, which focused on personnel matters, the Supervisory Board and Dr. Herbert Diess also discussed statements of Dr. Diess at an internal event. Dr. Diess formally apologised for these statements towards the members of the Supervisory Board, declaring that these statements were inappropriate and wrong. The members of the Supervisory Board accepted the apology of Dr. Diess, and will continue to support him in his work.

SOURCE: Volkswagen