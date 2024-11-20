Volkswagen showcases its freshest lineup yet at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Every Volkswagen model has been updated over the last two model years: Atlas family and ID.4 received significant changes in MY24 and the rest of the lineup is all-new or refreshed for MY25

Volkswagen of America, Inc. will showcase its 2025 model lineup at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which begins this week and is open to the public from November 22 to December 1 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Volkswagen’s lineup is as fresh as it gets, with most models all-new or refreshed for 2025. The Jetta family facelift hit showrooms in September, just prior to the debut of the refreshed Taos. Updated Golf GTI and R models were unveiled in Europe earlier this year, and will be seen on American shores for the first time in LA. The all-new ID. Buzz arrives at dealerships shortly, and the sheets will come off the third-generation North American Tiguan this evening.

Arriving with refined styling and enhanced features, the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta and Jetta GLI deliver a blend of sophistication and value that appeals to drivers seeking a modern sedan. The updated exterior has a new front bumper, which, with new wheel and color options, modernizes the car and gives it an upscale look. A redesigned dashboard with a sleek 8-inch floating infotainment display is standard along with Climatronic® Touch automatic climate control across all trims. Under the hood, the Jetta retains its efficient 158-horsepower 1.5-liter turbocharged engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Jetta GLI also receives interior and exterior enhancements in line with the regular Jetta. It continues to impress with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine generating 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, available with either a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG® automatic or 6-speed manual transmission. Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance technology is standard across the Jetta lineup, offering features like Travel Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and Lane Assist. On sale now with a starting MSRP of $21,995 for the Jetta S and $32,715 for the Jetta GLI, the 2025 Jetta lineup represents a blend of style, advanced tech, and value.

Revealed with a fresh new look for the 2025 model year, the Volkswagen Taos boasts upgraded styling, enhanced power, and improved infotainment. The compact SUV showcases a bold new front end, featuring a redesigned bumper, new grille with available light bar, and standard LED projector headlights across all trims. Three new color options—Bright Moss Green, Monterey Blue Pearl, and Monument Gray—bring added curb appeal, along with fresh wheel designs.

Inside, the Taos has an updated dashboard with an 8-inch floating infotainment display, available Climatronic Touch system, and new sound-dampening treatments for a quieter cabin experience. Powered by a revised 1.5-liter turbocharged engine now delivering 174 horsepower, the 2025 Taos makes the 8-speed automatic transmission standard across the lineup, replacing the previous DSG® dual-clutch automatic on all-wheel-drive models. Arriving in dealerships by year-end, pricing for the 2025 Taos starts at an MSRP of $24,995 for the S front-wheel-drive model.

Building on the success of the eighth-generation models, the 2025 GTI and Golf R offer a compelling blend of performance, technology, and driver engagement. The 2025 Golf GTI continues to deliver the driving experience that customers expect, but with a fresh look and enhanced technology. Exterior changes include new headlights and front bumper, an illuminated logo, and a standard lightbar. Two new colors, Alpine Silver Metallic and Slate Blue Metallic, join the palette, complemented by a bold new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design.

The interior gets a significant upgrade, featuring a new, freestanding 12.9-inch touchscreen. Standard and available features are improved across all GTI trim levels, including standard navigation, Dynamic Road Sign Display, and wireless App-Connect on the base S trim. IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology remains standard across the board.

The 2025 Golf R also receives a refresh. Thanks to a 13 horsepower increase, the Golf R is now the most powerful Golf model ever, with 328 horsepower on tap. The 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic is the sole transmission option. Visually striking exterior updates include new headlights and front bumper, an illuminated front logo, and a standard lightbar. Like the GTI, the R’s interior boasts a new, freestanding 12.9-inch touchscreen with the latest operating system. IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology is standard on all Golf R models, now featuring Park Assist Plus in addition to the previously available systems. Pricing and availability for the 2025 Golf GTI and Golf R will be announced closer to launch.

The 2025 ID. Buzz is the spiritual reincarnation of the classic Microbus, reimagined for the electric future. The MEB architecture allows Volkswagen to return to its roots with the short overhangs and long wheelbase, while the modern package is finished off with cutting-edge EV technology and advanced driver assistance features. All ID. Buzz models feature a 91 kWh battery with rear-wheel-drive models offering 282 horsepower and 4Motion all-wheel-drive models peaking at 335 horsepower.

Retro-inspired styling complete with an oversized VW logo and vibrant two-tone exterior options compliments the spacious interior featuring three available color themes: Moonlight, Dune, and Copper. Standard features include a 12.9-inch infotainment display, 30-color ambient lighting system, IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology, and Park Assist Plus with Memory Parking. The Pro S Plus and 1st Edition trims include Easy Open for the sliding doors and tailgate, Harmon Kardon™ premium audio, and an electrochromic panoramic glass roof. Offering both bench and captain’s seat options, the ID. Buzz can accommodate up to seven passengers, making it an ideal family vehicle that is sure to turn heads. Arriving in dealerships this month, pricing for the 2025 ID. Buzz starts at an MSRP of $59,995 for Pro S models.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America