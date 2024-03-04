Volkswagen presents its EV family and more at The Amelia

Volkswagen’s unique family of EVs for the U.S. market on display together: ID.4 SUV, ID.7 sedan and ID. Buzz Microbus

Volkswagen of America proudly presented its full range of U.S.-market electric vehicles at The Amelia this past weekend, showcasing the ID.4, ID.7, and ID. Buzz. The ID.4 was the fifth best-selling EV in the U.S. in 2023, while the ID.7 and ID. Buzz are due to go on sale later this year. As well as showcasing the present and the future, Volkswagen also gave a nod to the past—the twin-engine Golf that competed in the 1987 Pikes Peak Hill Climb appeared at RADwood on Saturday and the show field on Sunday.

“We are proud to have brought a signature Volkswagen mix of heritage and innovative electric vehicles to The Amelia,” said Mark Gillies, Director, Public Relations and Reputation, Volkswagen Group of America. “The enthusiasm we saw for our EVs this weekend, particularly the ID. Buzz, reinforces our view that EVs will only become more popular with buyers in America as a more varied fleet of vehicles hits the market. And in the year that Volkswagen celebrates 75 years of being in America, the twin-engine Pikes Peak Golf was a reminder of our heritage in motorsports in this country over that timespan.”

Now a regular feature at the Concours, the Electric Vehicle Presentation showcased current and upcoming EV models across the main concours staging area. Volkswagen’s three-row ID. Buzz and the ID.7 sedan took their place among other traditional car brands and startups.

The 2025 ID.7 sedan is the range hero of Volkswagen’s EV lineup and is also a brand halo. It’s a large, luxurious sedan with a premium, upscale cabin. It will be available in 282-hp rear- and 335-hp all-wheel-drive form and features a host of high-tech features, such as a large, 15-inch infotainment screen; a standard Augmented Reality Head-up Display; an electro-chromic sunroof that can be switched between opaque and transparent via touch control; and an enhanced voice assistant. It is planned that the car will go on sale in the third quarter of the year.

The 2025 ID. Buzz is also a brand hero, the spiritual reincarnation of the classic Microbus, re-imagined for the electric future. Almost 10 inches longer than the original European model, the US-version of the ID. Buzz has three rows of seats to accommodate six or seven passengers, with copious amounts of room for people and their luggage. It will be available with rear- or all-wheel drive and with a 91-kWh battery, the biggest on offer in a U.S. Volkswagen EV.

The vehicle offers striking light signatures, including a giant illuminated logo at the front, and features an array of two-tone paint schemes. Standard interior features include a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, sliding second-row windows, and 30-color ambient lighting. Available features include the Head-up Display, an electro-chromic panoramic roof, and remote parking. The ID. Buzz is planned to go on sale later in 2024.

Since going on sale in the United States as a 2021 model, the ID.4 has received positive reviews for its combination of EV technology, design and affordability. The 2024 model with 82 kWh battery receives some significant upgrades, including a revised infotainment system and software, a new rear electric motor that increases power to 282-hp on rear-wheel- and 335-hp on all-wheel-drive models, and improved range of up to 291 miles on the ID.4 Pro RWD model.

The Amelia also welcomed a luminary from Volkswagen Motorsport history, the twin-engine 1987 Golf. In 1985, Volkswagen built a wild twin-engine Golf racer that took third place at Pikes Peak in the hands of Volkswagen Motorsports rally driver Jochi Kleint. Two years later, VW returned with a second twin-engine Golf built with help from Kaimann Racing, Formula Vee specialists in Austria. The wild racer, built especially for this high-altitude competition, used a riveted aluminum monocoque, Kevlar body panels and pure racecar suspension and transmission.

Power came from front- and rear-mounted 1.8-liter 16-valve GTI engines, which were turbocharged to ensure adequate power as the car ascended the mountain. The engines made a combined output of around 640 horsepower and the car could be driven in front-, rear- or all-wheel-drive form. Unfortunately, a suspension failure ended this super-Golf’s run just three turns from the finish when in line to break the record, but it remains a favorite among Golf aficionados.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America