Volkswagen merges charging and fueling services under new company

The Volkswagen Group is strengthening its charging and fueling services through the merger of LOGPAY Transport Services GmbH, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, and the mobility service units of Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH (Elli). This strategic merger lays the foundation for future growth by offering seamless mobility services and an expanded range of solutions to both business and private customers transitioning to e-mobility. The newly established Elli Mobility GmbH, as a result of this merger, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH (Elli) starting (expected) in March 2025.

“By consolidating our efforts under one roof, we are increasing synergies, and creating a robust, competitive offering that positions us as a leading mobility provider in Europe,” said Giovanni Palazzo, CEO of Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH (Elli). “It not only meets the needs of customers with electric vehicles but also the growing demands of “mixed” households and fleets that include combustion engine cars.”

Anthony Bandmann, CSO of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, explains: “By merging LOGPAY Transport with Elli’s MSP and fleet activities, we are bringing together what naturally belongs together. This strengthens the crucial business of charging and fueling cards within the Volkswagen Group, reduces redundancies, and allows us to offer our customers everything from a single source in the future.”

A unified solution for modern mobility

Elli Mobility represents Volkswagen’s commitment to driving the transition to sustainable mobility while addressing the diverse needs of the market. The new company brings together the best of both worlds, combining LOGPAY’s expertise in charge and fuel card services with Elli’s advanced e-mobility solutions. As Europe enters an important phase of the e-mobility transformation, this integration enables the Volkswagen Group to offer customers intelligent charging and fueling services for both fully electric and mixed fleets (combustion, electric, and hybrid).

Customers will benefit from:

Streamlined operations: A single contractual partner for all fuel, charging, and carwash services.

Innovative products: Access to comprehensive solutions, including home charging, workplace charging and digital services for fueling and washing.

Extended coverage: Expanding services across Europe, ensuring accessibility and convenience for diverse fleet needs.

The new company Elli Mobility GmbH will be managed by Joschi Jennermann (CEO) and Sebastian Steffen (CFO).

