Volkswagen launches information platform for stories relating to the future of mobility

Volkswagen is launching a new offering for bloggers and influencers, as well as representatives of NGOs, authorities and politics, science and education in time for IAA MOBILITY in Munich. On the Shaping Mobility Hub (www.shaping-mobility.volkswagen.com), users have access to exclusive stories, controversial discussions, detailed insights and extensive research options in the areas of sustainability, innovation, the fascination of electromobility and digital living.
New formats: Fascinating, emotional and full of background knowledge
Important events – such as IAA MOBILITY 2021 – will also be livestreamed on the Shaping Mobility Hub. Those visitors who prefer to listen to audio content are also in for a treat: In the Shaping Mobility podcast, independent experts give insights into the mobility trends of tomorrow. The podcast will be released once a month. A text-to-speech tool is available for selected articles.
