Volkswagen launches information platform for stories relating to the future of mobility

New international website presents reports, interviews and detailed tech insights into mobility topics of the future

Volkswagen is launching a new offering for bloggers and influencers, as well as representatives of NGOs, authorities and politics, science and education in time for IAA MOBILITY in Munich. On the Shaping Mobility Hub (www.shaping-mobility.volkswagen.com), users have access to exclusive stories, controversial discussions, detailed insights and extensive research options in the areas of sustainability, innovation, the fascination of electromobility and digital living.

With the Shaping Mobility Hub, Volkswagen Communications are expanding the range of topics on offer. The storytelling platform allows the media and interested members of the public to take a deep dive into the future of mobility, providing comprehensive information about the restructuring programme at Volkswagen in the core areas of future mobility, given extra impetus by the ACCELERATE strategy. After all, electric mobility is just the beginning – the bigger step is yet to come with digitalisation, software-based products and autonomous driving.

SOURCE: Volkswagen