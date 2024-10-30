Volkswagen Group’s nine-month results impacted by higher fixed costs and restructuring provisions

The Volkswagen Group expects deliveries to customers to be around 9 million vehicles (2023: 9.24 million vehicles). The company expects Group sales revenue to be around 320 billion euros (2023: 322.3 billion euros)

The Volkswagen Group expects deliveries to customers to be around 9 million vehicles (2023: 9.24 million vehicles). The company expects Group sales revenue to be around 320 billion euros (2023: 322.3 billion euros).

“Our nine-month results reflect a challenging market environment and underline the importance of delivering on the performance programs we have launched across the Group. Volkswagen Brand reported an operating margin of only two percent after nine months. This highlights the urgent need for significant cost reductions and efficiency gains. Our product momentum gives us confidence. A significantly improved order intake in Western Europe in Q3 year-on-year is testament to our strengthened product line-up, from combustion engine cars to hybrids and full-electric vehicles and provides tailwind for the final quarter.” Arno Antlitz, CFO & COO Volkswagen Group

Key Figures

EUR 237.3 billion sales revenue in 9M 2024, slightly up from 9M 2023 (EUR 235.1 billion) Group sales revenue up slightly year-on-year due to volume-related increases in the Financial Services business. Sales revenue in the automotive business was 1% below the prior-year level due to lower volumes. EUR 12.9 billion Operating Result in 9M 2024, 21% below 9M 2023 (EUR 16.2 billion); Operating Margin of 5.4% Operating Result impacted by Brand Group Core performance and significant restructuring expenses of EUR 2.2 billion, mainly at Brand Group Core and Brand Group Progressive as well as higher fixed costs and expenses for the introduction of new products; underlying Operating Margin at 6.5%. EUR 3.3 billion Net Cash Flow in the Automotive Division in 9M 2024 (EUR 4.9 billion) 9M 2024 Net Cash Flow down 34% over last year period; solid Q3 2024 Net Cash Flow supported by release of working capital. 6.5 million vehicle sales in 9M 2024, down 4% compared to 9M 2023 (6.8 million) Vehicle sales growth in North America (+4%) and South America (+16%) was offset by declines in Western Europe (-1%) and particularly in China (-12%). Order intake for vehicles in Western Europe up 9% in 9M 2024 y-o-y New models well received by the markets, strong momentum in Q3 in Western Europe with 27% more orders y-o-y.

Outlook for 2024 as per ad hoc release from Sep 27, 2024

In terms of operating result, the company expects to achieve around 18 billion euros (corresponding to an operating return on sales of around 5.6%).

In the Automotive Division, the Group expects the net cash flow to reach around 2 billion euros. This forecast includes the assumption of cash outs for M&A activities in the amount of around 3.5 billion euros, of which approximately 2 billion euros is attributable to cash out in connection with the planned joint venture with Rivian. Net liquidityin the Automotive Division is expected to be in the range of 36 to 37 billion euros in 2024.

Further information on the brand groups

Core Sales revenue at prior year level; Operating Margin decreased to 4.4% mainly due to higher fixed costs and restructuring expenses. Underlying Operating Margin before restructuring expenses at 5.2%. Q3 Results Core on Oct. 31, 2024 Progressive Strong decline in sales revenue driven by supply chain shortages; Operating Margin declines to 4.5%; Operating Margin before restructuring expenses and valuation effects at ~8%. Q3 Results Progressive on Nov. 5, 2024 Sport Luxury Strong decline in sales revenue driven by the challenging macroeconomic environment and the comprehensive renewal of the product portfolio; Operating Margin declines to 14.6% due to negative effects from lower volumes on fixed cost absorption and higher fixed costs. Q3 Results Luxury on Oct. 25, 2024 TRATON Trucks Continued strong earnings momentum despite softer demand and vehicle sales; Operating Margin came in at 9.0% supported by improved cost structure. Q3 Results TRATON on Oct. 28, 2024 CARIAD CARIAD sales revenue increases driven by stronger demand for software licenses. The Operating Result was below previous year’s level due to development costs. Group Mobility Financial Services recorded a slight increase of contract volume; credit loss ratio remains stable and on solid level. Continued normalization of used car prices; Operating Result of EUR 2.2 billion.

Key Figures Volkswagen Group

Q3 9M 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Volume Data1 in thousands Deliveries to customers (units) 2,176 2,343 –7.1 6,524 6,715 –2.8 Vehicle sales (units) 2,122 2,314 –8.3 6,463 6,762 –4.4 Production (units) 2,025 2,173 –6.8 6,632 6,864 –3.4 Employees (on Sep 30, 2024/ Dec. 31, 2023) 684.3 684.0 +0.0 Financial Data (IFRS), € million Sales revenue 78,478 78,845 –0.5 237,279 235,102 +0.9 Operating result 2,855 4,894 –41.7 12,907 16,241 –20.5 Operating return on sales (%) 3.6 6.2 5.4 6.9 Earnings before tax 2,356 5,801 –59.4 12,523 17,700 –29.2 Return on sales before tax (%) 3.0 7.4 5.3 7.5 Earnings after tax 1,576 4,347 –63.7 8,917 12,868 –30.7 Automotive Division2 Cash flows from operating activities 9,517 7,996 +19.0 20,442 21,733 –5.9 Cash flows from investing activities attributable to operating activities3 6,111 5,528 +10.5 17,165 16,795 +2.2 Net cash flow 3,406 2,468 +38.0 3,277 4,938 –33.6 Net liquidity at Sep 30/Dec. 31 34,416 40,289 –14.6 Investment ratio 13.1 14.1 13.6 12.5

1) The figures also include the equity-accounted Chinese joint ventures. Prior-year deliveries have been updated to reflect subsequent statistical trends.

2) Including allocation of consolidation adjustments between the Automotive and Financial Services divisions.

3) Excluding acquisition and disposal of equity investments: Q3 EUR 5,966 (5,630) million, January to September EUR 16,708 (16,284) million.

Key figures by brand group and business field from January 1 to September 30

Vehicle sales Sales revenue Operating result Operating margin Thousand vehicles/€ million 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core brand group 3,627 3,575 101,523 101,060 4,491 4,985 4.4 4.9 Progressive brand group 800 945 46,262 50,390 2,088 4,595 4.5 9.1 Sport Luxury brand group1 221 250 25,899 27,785 3,771 5,232 14.6 18.8 CARIAD – – 652 544 –2,058 – 1,728 – – Battery – – 1 2 –371 – 234 – – TRATON Commercial Vehicles 246 250 34,266 33,349 3,097 2,662 9.0 8.0 MAN Energy Solutions – – 3,136 2,876 255 292 Equity-accounted companies in China2 1,903 2,150 – – – – Volkswagen Group Mobility – – 40,959 37,595 2,113 2,535 Other3 –335 –408 – 15,419 –18,499 –479 –2,098 Volkswagen Group 6,463 6,762 237,279 235,102 12,907 16,241 5.4 6.9

1) Including Porsche Financial Services: sales revenue EUR 28,564 (30,132) million, operating result EUR 4,035 (5,501) million.

2) The sales revenue and operating result of the equity-accounted companies in China are not included in the consolidated figures; the share of the operating result generated by these companies amounted to EUR 1,179 (1,880) million.

3) In the operating result, mainly intragroup items recognized in profit or loss, in particular from the elimination of intercompany profits;

the figure includes depreciation and amortization of identifiable assets as part of purchase price allocation, as well as companies not allocated to the brands.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group