Volkswagen Group with 9 million deliveries after strong fourth quarter

“In a challenging market environment, we delivered a total of 9 million vehicles in 2024. On our way to becoming the automotive technology leader, we have introduced more than 30 new models with numerous innovations – including many all-electric vehicles. In the all-electric vehicle segment, the Volkswagen Group is by far the market leader in Europe. This makes us proud and at the same time spurs us on. This year, we continue to consistently renew our portfolios and bring another 30 new models on the road for our customers across all brands.”
Oliver Blume, CEO Volkswagen Group
“The Volkswagen Group has shown a strong performance in deliveries in the fourth quarter and, despite challenging conditions, reached the high level of the previous year with 2.5 million vehicles. In Europe as well as in North and South America, we were able to increase deliveries between October and December, in some cases significantly. In China, competition continues to be characterized by a fierce price war. Here, our strategic realignment and consistent portfolio optimization are beginning to bear fruit, with the result that in the final quarter we again approached the previous year’s volume in China. Despite a highly competitive market environment and numerous model changes, our global deliveries for the year as a whole are almost on par with the previous year, with a slight decline of around two percent, which is a solid performance. With our new vehicles, we have created a good starting point for this year.”
Marco Schubert, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales
Key figures
|9.03 million vehicles
delivered worldwide, down 2.3 percent on the previous year (9.24 million vehicles)
|Growth in North America (+6 percent) and South America (+15 percent) was offset by constant deliveries in Europe (-0.1 percent) and declines in China (-10 percent).
|744,800 vehicles worldwide
BEV deliveries down 3.4 percent on the previous year (771,100 vehicles)
|BEV share of 8.3 percent for the full year at the previous year’s level, more BEVs delivered in China (+8 percent), declining development in the USA (-30 percent), Volkswagen Group remains by far BEV market leader in Europe despite lower deliveries (market share around 21 percent). BEV share reaches high point of 9.5 percent worldwide in Q4, BEV deliveries in Europe increased significantly in the same period despite difficult market environment in Germany (+18 percent).
|88 percent year-on-year
BEV order intake in Western Europe up
|BEV order bank in Western Europe stands at around 170,000 vehicles, partly driven by new models such as the VW ID.7 Tourer, Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan Electric.
|270,000 vehicles worldwide
PHEV deliveries are around 5 percent higher than in the same period last year
|Vehicles with modern second-generation plug-in hybrid drives (PHEV) and purely electric ranges of up to 143 km1 are enjoying increasing demand.
Development of core regions
|Europe
In the region as a whole, deliveries remained at the previous year’s level at 3.77 million vehicles. Western Europe fell slightly by 0.4 percent, while Central and Eastern Europe grew by 1.7 percent. In the home market of Germany, the decline amounted to 2.2 percent.
|North America
The Volkswagen Group delivered 1.06 million vehicles, 6.4 percent more than in the previous year. In the main market, the USA, growth amounted to 2.0 percent.
|South America
At 14.7 percent, the region recorded the strongest growth to 594,300 vehicles. This positive development was driven by the core market of Brazil with growth of 18.2 percent.
|Asia-Pacific
Deliveries in the region fell by 10.3% to 3.22 million vehicles. This was triggered by the intense competitive situation in China, which led to a 9.5% decline in deliveries.
Best-selling all-electric vehicles (BEV)
|
Selected passenger car model launches Volkswagen Group 2024
Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All drive types
|Deliveries to customers by market
|Oct. – Dec. 2024
|Oct. – Dec. 2023
|Delta (%)
|Jan. – Dec. 2024
|Jan. – Dec. 2023
|Delta (%)
|Western Europe
|834,000
|828,400
|+0.7
|3,258,600
|3,271,000
|-0.4
|Central and Eastern Europe
|143,300
|128,600
|+11.4
|512,000
|503,500
|+1.7
|North America
|288,000
|277,000
|+4.0
|1,057,000
|993,100
|+6.4
|South America
|175,200
|152,500
|+14.8
|594,300
|518,200
|+14.7
|China
|871,500
|947,000
|-8.0
|2,928,100
|3,236,100
|-9.5
|Asia-Pacific Rest
|80,400
|95,600
|-15.9
|295,200
|358,400
|-17.6
|Middle East/Africa
|110,600
|95,000
|+16.5
|382,300
|359,300
|+6.4
|World
|2,503,000
|2,524,100
|-0.8
|9,027,400
|9,239,500
|-2.3
|Deliveries to customers by brand
|Oct. – Dec. 2024
|Oct. – Dec. 2023
|Delta (%)
|Jan. – Dec. 2024
|Jan. – Dec. 2023
|Delta (%)
|Brand Group Core
|1,888,400
|1,843,500
|+2.4
|6,689,900
|6,662,200
|+0.4
|Volkswagen Passenger Cars
|1,400,200
|1,382,600
|+1.3
|4,796,900
|4,866,800
|-1.4
|Škoda
|255,300
|224,600
|+13.7
|926,600
|866,800
|+6.9
|SEAT/CUPRA
|136,100
|127,300
|+6.8
|558,200
|519,200
|+7.5
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|96,800
|108,900
|-11.1
|408,300
|409,400
|-0.3
|Brand Group Progressive
|441,200
|514,500
|-14.3
|1,692,500
|1,918,900
|-11.8
|Audi
|435,600
|508,600
|-14.3
|1,671,200
|1,895,200
|-11.8
|Bentley
|3,300
|3,500
|-7.0
|10,600
|13,600
|-21.5
|Lamborghini
|2,300
|2,400
|-3.9
|10,700
|10,100
|+5.7
|Brand Group Sport Luxury
|84,700
|77,500
|+9.3
|310,700
|320,200
|-3.0
|Porsche
|84,700
|77,500
|+9.3
|310,700
|320,200
|-3.0
|Brand Group Trucks / TRATON
|88,800
|88,700
|+0.1
|334,200
|338,200
|-1.2
|MAN
|26,800
|31,700
|-15.4
|95,700
|115,700
|-17.2
|Volkswagen Truck & Bus
|10,100
|7,400
|+36.1
|45,800
|37,100
|+23.6
|Scania
|28,100
|28,900
|-2.6
|102,100
|96,600
|+5.7
|International
|23,800
|20,700
|+14.8
|90,600
|88,900
|+1.9
|Volkswagen Group (total)
|2,503,000
|2,524,100
|-0.8
|9,027,400
|9,239,500
|-2.3
Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All-electric vehicles (BEV)
|Deliveries to customers by market
|Oct. – Dec. 2024
|Oct. – Dec. 2023
|Delta (%)
|Jan. – Dec. 2024
|Jan. – Dec. 2023
|Delta (%)
|Europe
|154,600
|131,300
|+17.7
|447,900
|472,400
|-5.2
|USA
|12,300
|20,800
|-40.9
|49,400
|71,000
|-30.5
|China
|59,300
|74,700
|-20.6
|207,400
|191,800
|+8.1
|Rest of the world
|12,100
|12,700
|-5.1
|40,100
|35,800
|+12.0
|World
|238,200
|239,500
|-0.5
|744,800
|771,100
|-3.4
|Deliveries to customers by brand
|Oct. – Dec. 2024
|Oct. – Dec. 2023
|Delta (%)
|Jan. – Dec. 2024
|Jan. – Dec. 2023
|Delta (%)
|Brand Group Core
|166,300
|170,500
|-2.5
|539,500
|549,900
|-1.9
|Volkswagen Passenger Cars
|111,900
|120,600
|-7.2
|383,100
|393,700
|-2.7
|Škoda
|28,800
|27,200
|+5.8
|79,600
|81,700
|-2.6
|SEAT/CUPRA
|16,900
|13,000
|+29.9
|48,000
|45,300
|+6.0
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|8,700
|9,700
|-9.8
|28,800
|29,300
|-1.6
|Brand Group Progressive
|48,700
|55,400
|-12.1
|164,500
|178,400
|-7.8
|Audi
|48,700
|55,400
|-12.1
|164,500
|178,400
|-7.8
|Bentley
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lamborghini
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Brand Group Sport Luxury
|22,700
|12,700
|+77.9
|39,100
|40,600
|-3.7
|Porsche
|22,700
|12,700
|+77.9
|39,100
|40,600
|-3.7
|Brand Group Trucks / TRATON
|600
|900
|-33.8
|1,700
|2,100
|-17.2
|MAN
|350
|410
|-15.2
|740
|1,090
|-32.4
|Volkswagen Truck & Bus
|20
|50
|-53.8
|120
|90
|+31.2
|Scania
|80
|60
|+35.1
|270
|250
|+8.1
|International
|150
|390
|-60.7
|610
|670
|-8.5
|Volkswagen Group (total)
|238,200
|239,500
|-0.5
|744,800
|771,100
|-3.4
