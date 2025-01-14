Volkswagen Group with 9 million deliveries after strong fourth quarter

“In a challenging market environment, we delivered a total of 9 million vehicles in 2024. On our way to becoming the automotive technology leader, we have introduced more than 30 new models with numerous innovations – including many all-electric vehicles. In the all-electric vehicle segment, the Volkswagen Group is by far the market leader in Europe. This makes us proud and at the same time spurs us on. This year, we continue to consistently renew our portfolios and bring another 30 new models on the road for our customers across all brands.”

“The Volkswagen Group has shown a strong performance in deliveries in the fourth quarter and, despite challenging conditions, reached the high level of the previous year with 2.5 million vehicles. In Europe as well as in North and South America, we were able to increase deliveries between October and December, in some cases significantly. In China, competition continues to be characterized by a fierce price war. Here, our strategic realignment and consistent portfolio optimization are beginning to bear fruit, with the result that in the final quarter we again approached the previous year’s volume in China. Despite a highly competitive market environment and numerous model changes, our global deliveries for the year as a whole are almost on par with the previous year, with a slight decline of around two percent, which is a solid performance. With our new vehicles, we have created a good starting point for this year.”

Marco Schubert, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales