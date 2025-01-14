Volkswagen Group with 9 million deliveries after strong fourth quarter

On January 14, 2025, the Volkswagen Group published the deliveries for October to December 2024

“In a challenging market environment, we delivered a total of 9 million vehicles in 2024. On our way to becoming the automotive technology leader, we have introduced more than 30 new models with numerous innovations – including many all-electric vehicles. In the all-electric vehicle segment, the Volkswagen Group is by far the market leader in Europe. This makes us proud and at the same time spurs us on. This year, we continue to consistently renew our portfolios and bring another 30 new models on the road for our customers across all brands.”

Oliver Blume, CEO Volkswagen Group

“The Volkswagen Group has shown a strong performance in deliveries in the fourth quarter and, despite challenging conditions, reached the high level of the previous year with 2.5 million vehicles. In Europe as well as in North and South America, we were able to increase deliveries between October and December, in some cases significantly. In China, competition continues to be characterized by a fierce price war. Here, our strategic realignment and consistent portfolio optimization are beginning to bear fruit, with the result that in the final quarter we again approached the previous year’s volume in China. Despite a highly competitive market environment and numerous model changes, our global deliveries for the year as a whole are almost on par with the previous year, with a slight decline of around two percent, which is a solid performance. With our new vehicles, we have created a good starting point for this year.”

Marco Schubert, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales

Key figures

9.03 million vehicles

delivered worldwide, down 2.3 percent on the previous year (9.24 million vehicles)

 Growth in North America (+6 percent) and South America (+15 percent) was offset by constant deliveries in Europe (-0.1 percent) and declines in China (-10 percent).
744,800 vehicles worldwide

BEV deliveries down 3.4 percent on the previous year (771,100 vehicles)

 BEV share of 8.3 percent for the full year at the previous year’s level, more BEVs delivered in China (+8 percent), declining development in the USA (-30 percent), Volkswagen Group remains by far BEV market leader in Europe despite lower deliveries (market share around 21 percent). BEV share reaches high point of 9.5 percent worldwide in Q4, BEV deliveries in Europe increased significantly in the same period despite difficult market environment in Germany (+18 percent).
88 percent year-on-year

BEV order intake in Western Europe up

 BEV order bank in Western Europe stands at around 170,000 vehicles, partly driven by new models such as the VW ID.7 Tourer, Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan Electric.
270,000 vehicles worldwide

PHEV deliveries are around 5 percent higher than in the same period last year

 Vehicles with modern second-generation plug-in hybrid drives (PHEV) and purely electric ranges of up to 143 km1 are enjoying increasing demand.

Development of core regions

Europe

In the region as a whole, deliveries remained at the previous year’s level at 3.77 million vehicles. Western Europe fell slightly by 0.4 percent, while Central and Eastern Europe grew by 1.7 percent. In the home market of Germany, the decline amounted to 2.2 percent.

 North America

The Volkswagen Group delivered 1.06 million vehicles, 6.4 percent more than in the previous year. In the main market, the USA, growth amounted to 2.0 percent.
South America

At 14.7 percent, the region recorded the strongest growth to 594,300 vehicles. This positive development was driven by the core market of Brazil with growth of 18.2 percent.

 Asia-Pacific

Deliveries in the region fell by 10.3% to 3.22 million vehicles. This was triggered by the intense competitive situation in China, which led to a 9.5% decline in deliveries.

Best-selling all-electric vehicles (BEV)

  • Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 182,000
  • Volkswagen ID.3 149,100
  • Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 107,700
  • Škoda Enyaq (incl. Coupé) 79,500
  • CUPRA Born 41,800
  • Volkswagen ID.7 (incl. Tourer) 40,100
  • Volkswagen ID. Buzz (incl. Cargo) 29,900
  • Audi Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 28,200

Selected passenger car model launches Volkswagen Group 2024

Selected passenger car model launches Volkswagen Group 2024 - Core

Selected passenger car model launches Volkswagen Group 2024 - Progressive / Sport / Luxury

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All drive types

Deliveries to customers by market Oct. Dec. 2024 Oct. Dec. 2023 Delta (%) Jan. Dec. 2024 Jan. Dec. 2023 Delta (%)
Western Europe 834,000 828,400 +0.7 3,258,600 3,271,000 -0.4
Central and Eastern Europe 143,300 128,600 +11.4 512,000 503,500 +1.7
North America 288,000 277,000 +4.0 1,057,000 993,100 +6.4
South America 175,200 152,500 +14.8 594,300 518,200 +14.7
China 871,500 947,000 -8.0 2,928,100 3,236,100 -9.5
Asia-Pacific Rest 80,400 95,600 -15.9 295,200 358,400 -17.6
Middle East/Africa 110,600 95,000 +16.5 382,300 359,300 +6.4
World 2,503,000 2,524,100 -0.8 9,027,400 9,239,500 -2.3

 

Deliveries to customers by brand Oct. Dec. 2024 Oct. Dec. 2023 Delta (%) Jan. Dec. 2024 Jan. Dec. 2023 Delta (%)
Brand Group Core 1,888,400 1,843,500 +2.4 6,689,900 6,662,200 +0.4
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 1,400,200 1,382,600 +1.3 4,796,900 4,866,800 -1.4
Škoda 255,300 224,600 +13.7 926,600 866,800 +6.9
SEAT/CUPRA 136,100 127,300 +6.8 558,200 519,200 +7.5
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 96,800 108,900 -11.1 408,300 409,400 -0.3
Brand Group Progressive 441,200 514,500 -14.3 1,692,500 1,918,900 -11.8
Audi 435,600 508,600 -14.3 1,671,200 1,895,200 -11.8
Bentley 3,300 3,500 -7.0 10,600 13,600 -21.5
Lamborghini 2,300 2,400 -3.9 10,700 10,100 +5.7
Brand Group Sport Luxury 84,700 77,500 +9.3 310,700 320,200 -3.0
Porsche 84,700 77,500 +9.3 310,700 320,200 -3.0
Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 88,800 88,700 +0.1 334,200 338,200 -1.2
MAN 26,800 31,700 -15.4 95,700 115,700 -17.2
Volkswagen Truck & Bus 10,100 7,400 +36.1 45,800 37,100 +23.6
Scania 28,100 28,900 -2.6 102,100 96,600 +5.7
International 23,800 20,700 +14.8 90,600 88,900 +1.9
Volkswagen Group (total) 2,503,000 2,524,100 -0.8 9,027,400 9,239,500 -2.3

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All-electric vehicles (BEV)

Deliveries to customers by market Oct. Dec. 2024 Oct. Dec. 2023 Delta (%) Jan. Dec. 2024 Jan. Dec. 2023 Delta (%)
Europe 154,600 131,300 +17.7 447,900 472,400 -5.2
USA 12,300 20,800 -40.9 49,400 71,000 -30.5
China 59,300 74,700 -20.6 207,400 191,800 +8.1
Rest of the world 12,100 12,700 -5.1 40,100 35,800 +12.0
World 238,200 239,500 -0.5 744,800 771,100 -3.4

 

Deliveries to customers by brand Oct. Dec. 2024 Oct. Dec. 2023 Delta (%) Jan. Dec. 2024 Jan. Dec. 2023 Delta (%)
Brand Group Core 166,300 170,500 -2.5 539,500 549,900 -1.9
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 111,900 120,600 -7.2 383,100 393,700 -2.7
Škoda 28,800 27,200 +5.8 79,600 81,700 -2.6
SEAT/CUPRA 16,900 13,000 +29.9 48,000 45,300 +6.0
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 8,700 9,700 -9.8 28,800 29,300 -1.6
Brand Group Progressive 48,700 55,400 -12.1 164,500 178,400 -7.8
Audi 48,700 55,400 -12.1 164,500 178,400 -7.8
Bentley
Lamborghini
Brand Group Sport Luxury 22,700 12,700 +77.9 39,100 40,600 -3.7
Porsche 22,700 12,700 +77.9 39,100 40,600 -3.7
Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 600 900 -33.8 1,700 2,100 -17.2
MAN 350 410 -15.2 740 1,090 -32.4
Volkswagen Truck & Bus 20 50 -53.8 120 90 +31.2
Scania 80 60 +35.1 270 250 +8.1
International 150 390 -60.7 610 670 -8.5
Volkswagen Group (total) 238,200 239,500 -0.5 744,800 771,100 -3.4

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/volkswagen-group-with-9-million-deliveries-after-strong-fourth-quarter/

