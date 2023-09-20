Volkswagen Group of America signs exclusive U.S. distribution deal with Bugatti Rimac

Volkswagen Group of America (VWGoA) signs deal with Bugatti Rimac to import and distribute Bugatti and Rimac vehicles

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (VWGoA) has signed an exclusive agreement with Bugatti Rimac to import and distribute vehicles in the U.S. including both Bugatti and Rimac branded models. Importation and distribution of Bugatti and Rimac vehicles by VWGoA strengthens existing synergies between the pinnacle of the internal combustion engine (ICE) world and the pinnacle of the electric vehicle (EV) world – Bugatti, the 114-year-old luxury brand with the only production 16-cylinder internal combustion engine as well as creator of the hypercar architype, and Rimac, the trailblazer of premier electric hypercar technology. With this agreement, VWGoA retains its current wide variety of brand offerings from mass-market Volkswagens to Bugatti and Rimac hypercars. Sascha Doering, COO of Bugatti America, will expand his role to include the Rimac brand.

The agreement was signed during Monterey Car Week by Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, Christophe Piochon, COO of Bugatti Rimac, and Bugatti Rimac Commercial Director, Hendrik Malinowski.

Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of VWGoA, said: “We’re thrilled to continue distributing Bugatti vehicles through our newly-signed agreements. Our distribution network has long provided the support and expertise necessary to provide the highest quality experience for our customers. We’re also excited that we will import and distribute Rimac models through this collaboration, providing even more variety for our customers.”

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, said: “For both the Bugatti and Rimac brands, the U.S. is the strongest single market in the world, so it’s important that we curate a sales and ownership experience befitting the extraordinary cars that we’re delivering to customers. The alignment and cooperation with Volkswagen Group of America will allow a new dealer network in the States to evolve with the enormous experience and resources available to them, allowing us to combine all the best bits of a mass-market sales operation with the bespoke, customer-centric special touches that have become a hallmark of both Bugatti and Rimac brands.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group of America