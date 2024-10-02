Volkswagen Group of America opens new Gulf Coast hub in Freeport, Texas

Volkswagen Group of America (VWGoA) today announced the grand opening of a new port facility at Port Freeport in Texas

Volkswagen Group of America (VWGoA) today announced the grand opening of a new port facility at Port Freeport in Texas. This new Gulf Coast hub represents an approximate $114 million investment in the Freeport area and creates more than 110 new direct jobs in addition to indirect jobs in trucking, rail, and vessel operations.

Port Freeport will import and process up to 140,000 vehicles for Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche, supporting approximately 300 dealers in the Central and Western United States. After consolidating two smaller facilities in Houston and Midlothian, Texas to create the new Freeport location, VWGoA now operates seven ports in the United States, including Baltimore, MD; Benicia, CA; Davisville, RI; Jacksonville, FL; San Diego, CA; and the Volkswagen Assembly Plant in Chattanooga, TN.

Port Freeport’s wider channel allows for the use of larger liquified natural gas (LNG) vessels which help advance Volkswagen Group of America’s sustainability goals.

“Opening this new port facility in Freeport helps create a more resilient and more sustainable supply chain for many years to come,” said Anu Goel, Executive Vice President, Group After Sales & Services, VWGoA. “Additionally, Freeport’s easier access to rail and trucking will make our logistics operations more streamlined and efficient.”

KDC and PRP worked in collaboration with VWGoA and Port Freeport to develop the site.

To support further development of the local talent pool, VWGoA has partnered with Brazosport College in nearby Lake Jackson to create a new credentialed program in logistics with an emphasis on Vehicle Logistics operations. Developing programs like this in collaboration with local stakeholders will support future transportation, storage, and distribution job opportunities across Brazoria County and at Port Freeport.

