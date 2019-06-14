Volkswagen Group expands market share in May

In May, there was a fall in deliveries by the Volkswagen Group compared with May 2018, but the decrease was lower than in previous months at 3.6 percent. In total, 918,900 customers throughout the world took delivery of a vehicle from a Group brand. Growth was achieved in some key European markets (Germany +4.6 percent, France +2.7 percent, Italy +2.7 percent), and in the regions of North America (+4.3 percent) and South America (+5.8 percent). However, these rises were insufficient to compensate in full for falls in other regions, especially Asia-Pacific (-9.4 percent). Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales, commented: “In May, our brands asserted their position in shrinking overall markets and slightly increased the global market share. Deliveries developed in different ways in the various markets. In Europe, we almost reached the high level of the previous year and recorded growth in some key markets including Germany. Positive impetus came from North and South America, but this was insufficient to compensate for the continuing weakness of the overall market in our largest single market, China. It is gratifying to note that we once again significantly increased our market share in China.”

Deliveries in the regions in May developed as follows:

In Europe, Volkswagen Group brands delivered a total of 415,700 vehicles, almost reaching the level of the same month last year (-0.2 percent). In Western Europe, there was also no significant change in deliveries compared to the previous year with 345,500 vehicles (-0.1 percent). Positive impetus came from the home market of Germany (+4.6 percent), where 128,800 customers took delivery of a new vehicle. In Central and Eastern Europe, 70,200 vehicles were handed over to customers, representing a slight fall of 0.6 percent compared with May 2018. Positive momentum once again came from Russia, where 18,700 deliveries were recorded (+1.5 percent).

In North America, deliveries rose by 4.3 percent to 86,600 vehicles. This positive development was driven by the USA, with significant growth of 7.5 percent to 60,000 vehicles. In Canada, 11,500 vehicles were delivered, representing a slight fall (-1.7 percent). In Mexico, the overall market once again declined sharply as a result of difficult economic conditions. At 15,100 deliveries, the Group brands only recorded a slight fall (-2.8 percent) and therefore increased their market share.

Positive momentum also came from South America, where 54,700 vehicles were handed over to customers, representing a rise of 5.8 percent compared with May 2018. This development was driven by Brazil, the largest market in the region, where considerable growth of 33.0 percent was recorded and 43,800 vehicles were delivered. This more than compensated for the sharp decrease (-58.3 percent) recorded in Argentina. In an overall economic situation which remained difficult, 5,300 vehicles were handed over to customers in the country.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Group brands delivered 335,700 vehicles, 9.4 percent fewer than in May 2018. In China, the most important single market, customers remained reluctant to purchase vehicles. As a result, there was once again significant shrinkage in the overall market. Group brands delivered 312,500 vehicles in China (-8.3 percent), achieving significant growth in market shares.

Deliveries to customers by markets May 2019 May 2018 Change (%) Jan.-May 2019 Jan.-May 2018 Change (%) Europe 415,700 416,600 -0.2 1,962,400 1,962,700 -0.0 Western Europe 345,500 346,000 -0.1 1,635,400 1,634,500 +0.1 Germany 128,800 123,200 +4.6 584,200 579,100 +0.9 Central and Eastern Europe 70,200 70,600 -0.6 327,000 328,200 -0.4 Russia 18,700 18,500 +1.5 87,200 83,500 +4.4 North America 86,600 83,000 +4.3 379,900 383,900 -1.1 USA 60,000 55,800 +7.5 261,700 258,300 +1.3 South America 54,700 51,700 +5.8 234,700 232,300 +1.1 Brazil 43,800 32,900 +33.0 175,900 141,100 +24.7 Asia-Pacific 335,700 370,400 -9.4 1,675,800 1,820,600 -8.0 China (incl. HK) 312,500 340,700 -8.3 1,561,700 1,686,000 -7.4 Worldwide 918,900 953,600 -3.6 4,390,800 4,560,700 -3.7

Deliveries to customers by brands May 2019 May 2018 Change (%) Jan.-May 2019 Jan.-May 2018 Change (%) Volkswagen Passenger Cars 512,100 539,700 -5.1 2,455,900 2,584,700 -5.0 Audi 151,900 160,600 -5.4 739,500 785,200 -5.8 ŠKODA 104,900 112,400 -6.6 508,400 536,200 -5.2 SEAT 54,400 49,200 +10.5 257,000 238,600 +7.7 Porsche 26,300 23,200 +13.3 107,200 109,300 -2.0 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 45,000 48,800 -7.8 215,000 210,000 +2.4 MAN 13,100 10,800 +20.8 58,400 53,200 +9.8 Scania 9,500 7,900 +20.8 42,000 38,000 +10.4 Volkswagen Group (total) 918,900 953,600 -3.6 4,390,800 4,560,700 -3.7

SOURCE: Volkswagen