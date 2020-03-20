Volkswagen group donates protective face masks

The Volkswagen Group will be providing about 200,000 category FFP-2 and FFP-3 protective face masks for public health protection in the near future. The donation is being made in close cooperation with Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn. The city of Wolfsburg is also to receive further medical material.

Volkswagen HR Board Member Gunnar Kilian says: “Solidarity take priority for Volkswagen. This principle also applies beyond the factory gate. People working in the public health sector are currently performing outstanding services to society. We are convinced that these face masks will be put to the best use by them. The opinion of the Board of Management is unanimous: Volkswagen is pleased to provide unbureaucratic support. “

SOURCE: Volkswagen