Volkswagen Group delivers 6.5 million vehicles by September

6.52 million vehicles delivered worldwide after 3 quarters, down 2.8 percent on the previous year

“After nine months, Volkswagen Group deliveries are around three percent down on the same period last year in a market environment that remains challenging. We grew significantly in North and South America and increased our market share. In Europe, we were able to keep our vehicle handovers to customers largely stable, but are experiencing significant headwinds from the market. The competitive situation in China is particularly intense, which is the main reason for the global decline in our deliveries. In the coming months, numerous attractive new models across all brands will strengthen our market position worldwide. In addition, however, a better cost base, particularly in Germany, is essential to remain successful in this environment in the future.”

Marco Schubert
Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales

Key figures

6.52 million vehicles delivered worldwide after 3 quarters, down 2.8 percent on the previous year (6.72 million vehicles) Growth in North America (+7%) and South America (+15%) was offset by declines in Western Europe (-1%) and particularly in China (-10%).
506,500 vehicles worldwide BEV deliveries after 3 quarters down 4.7 percent on the previous year (531,500 vehicles) BEV share of around 8 percent at the end of September is at the previous year’s level, significantly more BEVs delivered in China (+27 percent), declining development in the USA (-26 percent). Volkswagen Group remains BEV market leader in Europe despite lower deliveries (market share around 19 percent).
BEV order intake in Western Europe doubled by the end of September BEV order bank in Western Europe stands at around 170,000 vehicles, deliveries of new models such as the VW ID.7 Tourer,

Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan Electric will provide a further tailwind in Q4.
192,000 vehicles worldwide PHEV deliveries are around 9 percent higher than in the same period last year Demand for vehicles with modern second- generation plug-in hybrid drives (PHEV) and purely electric ranges of up to 143 km1 is increasing.

Development of core regions

Europe

The region as a whole declined by 0.9 percent to 2.79 million vehicles. Western Europe fell by 0.7 percent, while Central and Eastern Europe lost 1.7 percent. In the home market of Germany, the decline amounted to 1.6 percent.

North America

769,000 vehicles delivered represent a significant increase of 7.4 percent. The Volkswagen Group grew by 1.5 percent in the main market USA.

South America

At 14.6 percent, the region recorded the strongest growth to 419,100 vehicles. The largest contribution to this positive development was made by the core market of Brazil with growth of 19.1 percent.

Asia-Pacific

The region recorded a decline of 11.0 percent to 2.27 million vehicles. Main reason was the intense competitive situation in China, as a result of which Volkswagen Group deliveries fell by 10.2 percent.

Best-selling all-electric vehicles (BEV)

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 135,200

Volkswagen ID.3 105,900

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 78,800 Škoda Enyaq (incl. Coupé) 50,800 CUPRA Born 29,600

Audi Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 23,900 Volkswagen ID.7 (incl. Tourer) 22,200

Volkswagen ID. Buzz (incl. Cargo) 20,000

1) Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eHybrid: energy consumption weighted combined 15.7-14.7 kWh/100 km plus 0.4-
0.3 l/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery combined: 5.3-5.0 l/100 km; CO2 emissions weighted combined 9-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2-class with discharged battery: D-C

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All drive types

Deliveries to customers by market Jul. Sep.

2024

 Jul. Sep.

2023

 Delta (%) Jan. Sep.

2024

 Jan. Sep.

2023

 Delta (%)
Western Europe 743,600 799,300 -7.0 2,424,400 2,442,600 -0.7
Central and Eastern Europe 117,000 121,500 -3.7 368,600 374,900 -1.7
North America 273,800 257,400 +6.4 769,000 716,100 +7.4
South America 163,800 144,400 +13.4 419,100 365,700 +14.6
China 711,500 837,200 -15.0 2,056,600 2,289,100 -10.2
Asia-Pacific Rest 70,300 91,700 -23.4 214,800 262,700 -18.3
Middle East/Africa 96,400 91,900 +4.9 271,700 264,300 +2.8
World 2,176,300 2,343,300 -7.1 6,524,300 6,715,400 -2.8
Deliveries to customers by brand Jul. Sep.

2024

 Jul. Sep.

2023

 Delta (%) Jan. Sep.

2024

 Jan. Sep.

2023

 Delta (%)
Brand Group Core 1,613,600 1,701,700 -5.2 4,801,500 4,818,800 -0.4
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 1,176,400 1,259,500 -6.6 3,396,800 3,484,200 -2.5
Škoda 222,700 210,000 +6.0 671,300 642,200 +4.5
SEAT/CUPRA 124,700 130,400 -4.4 422,100 391,800 +7.7
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 89,800 101,800 -11.8 311,300 300,500 +3.6
Brand Group Progressive 407,400 484,900 -16.0 1,251,400 1,404,400 -10.9
Audi 402,600 479,500 -16.0 1,235,600 1,386,600 -10.9
Bentley 1,900 3,000 -35.6 7,400 10,100 -26.6
Lamborghini 2,900 2,400 +18.7 8,400 7,700 +8.6
Brand Group Sport Luxury 70,100 75,400 -7.0 226,000 242,700 -6.9
Porsche 70,100 75,400 -7.0 226,000 242,700 -6.9
Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 85,300 81,400 +4.8 245,400 249,500 -1.6
MAN 19,800 28,000 -29.4 68,900 84,000 -18.0
Volkswagen

Truck & Bus

 12,400 9,600 +28.4 35,700 29,700 +20.5
Scania 21,700 21,400 +1.6 74,000 67,700 +9.3
International 31,500 22,400 +40.5 66,800 68,200 -2.1
Volkswagen Group (total) 2,176,300 2,343,300 -7.1 6,524,300 6,715,400 -2.8

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All-electric vehicles (BEV)

Deliveries to customers by market Jul. Sep.

2024

 Jul. Sep.

2023

 Delta (%) Jan. Sep.

2024

 Jan. Sep.

2023

 Delta (%)
Europe 109,200 124,000 -11.9 293,300 341,100 -14.0
USA 11,900 20,500 -41.7 37,100 50,300 -26.2
China 57,500 54,700 +5.2 148,100 117,100 +26.5
Rest of the world 10,700 10,800 -0.7 28,100 23,100 +21.4
World 189,400 209,900 -9.8 506,500 531,500 -4.7
Deliveries to customers by brand Jul. Sep.

2024

 Jul. Sep.

2023

 Delta (%) Jan. Sep.

2024

 Jan. Sep.

2023

 Delta (%)
Brand Group Core 142,300 152,100 -6.5 373,200 379,400 -1.6
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 102,700 108,200 -5.1 271,200 273,000 -0.7
Škoda 21,300 23,100 -7.8 50,800 54,400 -6.7
SEAT/CUPRA 12,900 13,500 -4.4 31,200 32,300 -3.7
Volkswagen Commercial vehicles 5,400 7,300 -26.3 20,000 19,600 +2.2
Brand Group Progressive 39,100 47,400 -17.4 115,800 123,000 -5.9
Audi 39,100 47,400 -17.4 115,800 123,000 -5.9
Bentley
Lamborghini
Brand Group Sport Luxury 7,400 9,900 -25.0 16,400 27,900 -41.0
Porsche 7,400 9,900 -25.0 16,400 27,900 -41.0
Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 500 500 -1.3 1,100 1,200 -4.4
MAN 150 280 -46.7 380 670 -43.0
Volkswagen Truck & Bus 10 10 +180.0 100 40 +139.0
Scania 80 40 +81.8 190 190 +0.0
International 290 210 +37.0 460 280 +65.1
Volkswagen Group (total) 189,400 209,900 -9.8 506,500 531,500 -4.7

SOURCE: Volkswagen

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here