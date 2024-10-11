Volkswagen Group delivers 6.5 million vehicles by September

“After nine months, Volkswagen Group deliveries are around three percent down on the same period last year in a market environment that remains challenging. We grew significantly in North and South America and increased our market share. In Europe, we were able to keep our vehicle handovers to customers largely stable, but are experiencing significant headwinds from the market. The competitive situation in China is particularly intense, which is the main reason for the global decline in our deliveries. In the coming months, numerous attractive new models across all brands will strengthen our market position worldwide. In addition, however, a better cost base, particularly in Germany, is essential to remain successful in this environment in the future.”

Marco Schubert

Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales