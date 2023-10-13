Volkswagen Group delivers 45 percent more all-electric vehicles in first 9 months

531,500 all-electric vehicles (BEVs) were handed over to customers from January to September, compared to 366,600 in the prior year period

The Volkswagen Group has systematically continued its transformation in the first nine months of 2023. All-electric deliveries increased by 45 percent to 531,500 vehicles globally, raising the BEV share of total deliveries to 7.9 percent after 6.1 percent in the prior year period. In the third quarter alone, the BEV share climbed to 9.0 percent compared to 6.8 percent one year ago. From January to September, Europe remained the key growth driver with an increase of 61 percent to 341,100 vehicles. BEV deliveries jumped 74 percent to 50,300 units in the USA and surpassed prior year levels in China with an increase of 4 percent to 117,100 units.

64 percent of the Group’s BEV deliveries went to its home region Europe, followed by China with 22 percent and the USA with 10 percent. 4 percent went to other markets.

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand delivered 273,000 all-electric vehicles by the end of September, slightly more than half of all BEVs of the Group. It was followed by Audi with 123,000 vehicles (group share 23 percent), ŠKODA with 54,400 vehicles (group share 10 percent), SEAT/CUPRA with 32,300 vehicles (group share 6 percent), Porsche with 27,900 vehicles (group share 5 percent) and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with 19,600 vehicles (group share 4 percent).

The most successful BEV models in the first nine months of 2023 were:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 162,100

Volkswagen ID.301 90,500

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 77,900

ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 54,400

CUPRA Born 32,300

Audi Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 21,800

Volkswagen Group – Deliveries of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) to customers

Deliveries to

customers by markets Jan. – Jun.

2023 Jan. – Jun.

2022 Delta (%) Jul. – Sep.

2023 Jul. – Sep.

2022 Delta (%) Jan. – Sep.

2023 Jan. – Sep.

2022 Delta (%) Europe 217,100 128,900 +68.5 124,000 83,100 +49.2 341,100 211,900 +60.9 USA 29,800 17,000 +75.5 20,500 12,000 +71.1 50,300 28,900 +73.7 China 62,400 63,500 -1.6 54,700 49,200 +11.0 117,100 112,700 +3.9 Rest of world 12,300 7,900 +55.3 10,800 5,100 +111.7 23,100 13,000 +77.4 Worldwide 321,600 217,200 +48.1 209,900 149,400 +40.5 531,500 366,600 +45.0