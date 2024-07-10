Volkswagen Group deliveries in the first half of the year at previous year’s level

“In the first half of the year, the Volkswagen Group was able to match the previous year’s delivery level in a challenging market environment. The basis for this is our continued strong position in Western Europe. In North America and South America, we grew significantly and were able to expand our market share. As announced, we have deliberately prioritized sustainable value creation over higher volumes in the highly competitive environment in China in order to achieve our long-term strategic goals. For the full year 2024, we continue to expect a slight increase in global deliveries compared to the previous year due to the launch and ramp-up of numerous important models in the second half of the year.”

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales