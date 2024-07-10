Volkswagen Group deliveries in the first half of the year at previous year’s level

“In the first half of the year, the Volkswagen Group was able to match the previous year’s delivery level in a challenging market environment. The basis for this is our continued strong position in Western Europe. In North America and South America, we grew significantly and were able to expand our market share. As announced, we have deliberately prioritized sustainable value creation over higher volumes in the highly competitive environment in China in order to achieve our long-term strategic goals. For the full year 2024, we continue to expect a slight increase in global deliveries compared to the previous year due to the launch and ramp-up of numerous important models in the second half of the year.”
Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales
Key figures
|4.35 million vehicles worldwide total deliveries in H1 2024 at the level of H1 2023 (4.37 million vehicles)
|Growth in North America (+8%), South America (+15%) and Western Europe (+2%) almost offsets declines in other regions, particularly China in Q2.
|317,200 vehicles worldwide BEV deliveries in H1 2024 slightly below H1 2023 (321,600 vehicles)
|Deliveries of all-electric vehicles (BEV) in Q2 at previous year’s level (+0.1%); BEV share rises to 8.1% in Q2 (Q2 2023: 7.7%).
Significantly more BEVs delivered in China in the first half of the year (+45%), declining development in Europe (-15%) and the USA
(-15%)
|+124 percent BEV orders received in Western Europe in H1 2024 vs. H1 2023
|BEV order bank in Western Europe rises slightly to around 170,000 vehicles; deliveries of new models such as the VW ID.7 Tourer, Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan Electric begin in the third quarter.
|136,000 vehicles worldwide PHEV deliveries in H1 2024 are around 17% above H1 2023
|The company expects additional momentum in the second half of the year for vehicles with modern plug-in hybrid drives (PHEV) due to the sales launch of important second- generation models with purely electric ranges of up to 143 km1.
Development of core regions
|
Europe
The region as a whole grew by 1.9 percent to
1.93 million vehicles, driven by Western Europe with an increase of 2.3 percent, while Central and Eastern Europe declined by 0.7 percent. In the home market of Germany, growth amounted to 3.6 percent.
|
North America
495,200 vehicles delivered represent a significant increase of 7.9 percent. In the main market, the USA, growth amounted to
3.0 percent.
|
South America
At 15.4 percent, the region recorded the strongest growth to 255,300 vehicles. The core market of Brazil in particular drove this positive development with growth of 24.0 percent.
|
Asia-Pacific
The currently second largest region recorded a decline of 8.2 percent to 1.49 million vehicles. The main reason for this is the intense competitive situation in China, which led to a 7.4 percent drop in deliveries.
Best-selling all-electric vehicles (BEV)
- Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 86,800
- Volkswagen ID.3 66,200
- Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 52,100 Škoda Enyaq (incl. Coupé) 29,400 CUPRA Born 18,200
- Audi Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 17,900
- Volkswagen ID. Buzz (incl. Cargo2) 14,600
1) Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eHybrid: energy consumption weighted combined 15.7-14.7 kWh/100km plus 0.4-0.3 l/100km; fuel consumption with discharged battery combined: 5.3-5.0 l/100km; CO2 emissions weighted combined 9-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2-class with discharged battery: D-C
2) ID. Buzz Cargo: combined energy consumption 20.8-19.0 kWh/100km; combined CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 class: A
Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All drive types
|Deliveries to customers by market
|Apr. – Jun.
2024
|Apr. – Jun.
2023
|Delta (%)
|Jan. – Jun.
2024
|Jan. – Jun.
2023
|Delta (%)
|Western Europe
|890,800
|847,900
|+5.1
|1,680,900
|1,643,300
|+2.3
|Central and Eastern Europe
|135,000
|139,500
|-3.2
|251,600
|253,400
|-0.7
|North America
|268,100
|242,000
|+10.8
|495,200
|458,700
|+7.9
|South America
|136,800
|117,700
|+16.3
|255,300
|221,300
|+15.4
|China
|651,500
|807,400
|-19.3
|1,345,100
|1,451,900
|-7.4
|Asia-Pacific Rest
|73,300
|86,300
|-15.1
|144,500
|171,000
|-15.5
|Middle East/Africa
|88,100
|90,700
|-2.9
|175,400
|172,400
|+1.7
|World
|2,243,700
|2,331,400
|-3.8
|4,348,000
|4,372,100
|-0.6
|Deliveries to customers by brand
|Apr. – Jun.
2024
|Apr. – Jun.
2023
|Delta (%)
|Jan. – Jun.
2024
|Jan. – Jun.
2023
|Delta (%)
|Brand Group Core
|1,644,500
|1,663,600
|-1.1
|3,187,900
|3,117,100
|+2.3
|Volkswagen Passenger Cars
|1,140,800
|1,203,200
|-5.2
|2,220,300
|2,224,700
|-0.2
|Škoda
|228,100
|222,600
|+2.5
|448,600
|432,200
|+3.8
|SEAT/CUPRA
|158,900
|136,200
|+16.6
|297,400
|261,400
|+13.8
|Volkswagen
Commercial Vehicles
|116,800
|101,500
|+15.0
|221,600
|198,700
|+11.5
|Brand Group Progressive
|441,900
|497,700
|-11.2
|844,000
|919,500
|-8.2
|Audi
|436,000
|491,400
|-11.3
|833,000
|907,100
|-8.2
|Bentley
|3,000
|3,600
|-17.0
|5,500
|7,100
|-22.8
|Lamborghini
|2,900
|2,700
|+7.7
|5,600
|5,300
|+4.1
|Brand Group Sport Luxury
|78,300
|86,600
|-9.6
|155,900
|167,400
|-6.8
|Porsche
|78,300
|86,600
|-9.6
|155,900
|167,400
|-6.8
|Brand Group Trucks / TRATON
|79,000
|83,500
|-5.5
|160,100
|168,100
|-4.8
|MAN
|25,200
|28,700
|-12.1
|49,200
|56,000
|-12.2
|Volkswagen
Truck & Bus
|11,900
|7,900
|+50.3
|23,400
|20,000
|+16.7
|Scania
|25,800
|23,700
|+9.2
|52,300
|46,300
|+12.9
|Navistar
|16,000
|23,200
|-31.0
|35,300
|45,800
|-22.9
|Volkswagen Group (total)
|2,243,700
|2,331,400
|-3.8
|4,348,000
|4,372,100
|-0.6
Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All-electric vehicles (BEV)
|Deliveries to customers by market
|Apr. – Jun.
2024
|Apr. – Jun.
2023
|Delta (%)
|Jan. – Jun.
2024
|Jan. – Jun.
2023
|Delta (%)
|Europe
|109,700
|118,900
|-7.7
|184,100
|217,100
|-15.2
|USA
|12,000
|14,000
|-14.5
|25,200
|29,800
|-15.4
|China
|49,600
|41,000
|+21.0
|90,600
|62,400
|+45.2
|Rest of the world
|9,500
|6,700
|+41.2
|17,300
|12,300
|+40.9
|World
|180,800
|180,600
|+0.1
|317,200
|321,600
|-1.4
|Deliveries to customers by brand
|Apr. – Jun.
2024
|Apr. – Jun.
2023
|Delta (%)
|Jan. – Jun.
2024
|Jan. – Jun.
2023
|Delta (%)
|Brand Group Core
|134,700
|130,300
|+3.4
|230,900
|227,300
|+1.6
|Volkswagen Passenger Cars
|100,300
|94,800
|+5.8
|168,500
|164,800
|+2.2
|Škoda
|15,500
|18,900
|-17.9
|29,400
|31,300
|-5.9
|SEAT/CUPRA
|11,300
|9,700
|+16.6
|18,300
|18,900
|-3.1
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|7,600
|6,900
|+10.9
|14,700
|12,300
|+19.1
|Brand Group Progressive
|41,000
|41,100
|-0.1
|76,700
|75,600
|+1.3
|Audi
|41,000
|41,100
|-0.1
|76,700
|75,600
|+1.3
|Bentley
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lamborghini
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Brand Group Sport Luxury
|4,700
|8,800
|-46.7
|9,000
|18,000
|-49.9
|Porsche
|4,700
|8,800
|-46.7
|9,000
|18,000
|-49.9
|Brand Group Trucks / TRATON
|300
|400
|-26.4
|600
|600
|-6.9
|MAN
|100
|250
|-58.7
|240
|400
|-40.5
|Volkswagen Truck & Bus
|10
|20
|-57.9
|80
|40
|+133.3
|Scania
|60
|70
|-12.7
|110
|150
|-24.8
|Navistar
|120
|60
|+107.0
|170
|70
|+148.6
|Volkswagen Group (total)
|180,800
|180,600
|+0.1
|317,200
|321,600
|-1.4
