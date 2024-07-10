Volkswagen Group deliveries in the first half of the year at previous year’s level

“In the first half of the year, the Volkswagen Group was able to match the previous year’s delivery level in a challenging market environment. The basis for this is our continued strong position in Western Europe. In North America and South America, we grew significantly and were able to expand our market share. As announced, we have deliberately prioritized sustainable value creation over higher volumes in the highly competitive environment in China in order to achieve our long-term strategic goals. For the full year 2024, we continue to expect a slight increase in global deliveries compared to the previous year due to the launch and ramp-up of numerous important models in the second half of the year.”

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales

Key figures

4.35 million vehicles worldwide total deliveries in H1 2024 at the level of H1 2023 (4.37 million vehicles) Growth in North America (+8%), South America (+15%) and Western Europe (+2%) almost offsets declines in other regions, particularly China in Q2.
317,200 vehicles worldwide BEV deliveries in H1 2024 slightly below H1 2023 (321,600 vehicles) Deliveries of all-electric vehicles (BEV) in Q2 at previous year’s level (+0.1%); BEV share rises to 8.1% in Q2 (Q2 2023: 7.7%).

Significantly more BEVs delivered in China in the first half of the year (+45%), declining development in Europe (-15%) and the USA

(-15%)
+124 percent BEV orders received in Western Europe in H1 2024 vs. H1 2023 BEV order bank in Western Europe rises slightly to around 170,000 vehicles; deliveries of new models such as the VW ID.7 Tourer, Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan Electric begin in the third quarter.
136,000 vehicles worldwide PHEV deliveries in H1 2024 are around 17% above H1 2023 The company expects additional momentum in the second half of the year for vehicles with modern plug-in hybrid drives (PHEV) due to the sales launch of important second- generation models with purely electric ranges of up to 143 km1.

Development of core regions

Europe

The region as a whole grew by 1.9 percent to

1.93 million vehicles, driven by Western Europe with an increase of 2.3 percent, while Central and Eastern Europe declined by 0.7 percent. In the home market of Germany, growth amounted to 3.6 percent.

North America

495,200 vehicles delivered represent a significant increase of 7.9 percent. In the main market, the USA, growth amounted to

3.0 percent.

South America

At 15.4 percent, the region recorded the strongest growth to 255,300 vehicles. The core market of Brazil in particular drove this positive development with growth of 24.0 percent.

Asia-Pacific

The currently second largest region recorded a decline of 8.2 percent to 1.49 million vehicles. The main reason for this is the intense competitive situation in China, which led to a 7.4 percent drop in deliveries.

Best-selling all-electric vehicles (BEV)

  • Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 86,800
  • Volkswagen ID.3 66,200
  • Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 52,100 Škoda Enyaq (incl. Coupé) 29,400 CUPRA Born 18,200
  • Audi Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 17,900
  • Volkswagen ID. Buzz (incl. Cargo2) 14,600

1) Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eHybrid: energy consumption weighted combined 15.7-14.7 kWh/100km plus 0.4-0.3 l/100km; fuel consumption with discharged battery combined: 5.3-5.0 l/100km; CO2 emissions weighted combined 9-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2-class with discharged battery: D-C

2) ID. Buzz Cargo: combined energy consumption 20.8-19.0 kWh/100km; combined CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 class: A

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All drive types

Deliveries to customers by market Apr. Jun.

2024

 Apr. Jun.

2023

 Delta (%) Jan. Jun.

2024

 Jan. Jun.

2023

 Delta (%)
Western Europe 890,800 847,900 +5.1 1,680,900 1,643,300 +2.3
Central and Eastern Europe 135,000 139,500 -3.2 251,600 253,400 -0.7
North America 268,100 242,000 +10.8 495,200 458,700 +7.9
South America 136,800 117,700 +16.3 255,300 221,300 +15.4
China 651,500 807,400 -19.3 1,345,100 1,451,900 -7.4
Asia-Pacific Rest 73,300 86,300 -15.1 144,500 171,000 -15.5
Middle East/Africa 88,100 90,700 -2.9 175,400 172,400 +1.7
World 2,243,700 2,331,400 -3.8 4,348,000 4,372,100 -0.6
Deliveries to customers by brand Apr. Jun.

2024

 Apr. Jun.

2023

 Delta (%) Jan. Jun.

2024

 Jan. Jun.

2023

 Delta (%)
Brand Group Core 1,644,500 1,663,600 -1.1 3,187,900 3,117,100 +2.3
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 1,140,800 1,203,200 -5.2 2,220,300 2,224,700 -0.2
Škoda 228,100 222,600 +2.5 448,600 432,200 +3.8
SEAT/CUPRA 158,900 136,200 +16.6 297,400 261,400 +13.8
Volkswagen

Commercial Vehicles

 116,800 101,500 +15.0 221,600 198,700 +11.5
Brand Group Progressive 441,900 497,700 -11.2 844,000 919,500 -8.2
Audi 436,000 491,400 -11.3 833,000 907,100 -8.2
Bentley 3,000 3,600 -17.0 5,500 7,100 -22.8
Lamborghini 2,900 2,700 +7.7 5,600 5,300 +4.1
Brand Group Sport Luxury 78,300 86,600 -9.6 155,900 167,400 -6.8
Porsche 78,300 86,600 -9.6 155,900 167,400 -6.8
Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 79,000 83,500 -5.5 160,100 168,100 -4.8
MAN 25,200 28,700 -12.1 49,200 56,000 -12.2
Volkswagen

Truck & Bus

 11,900 7,900 +50.3 23,400 20,000 +16.7
Scania 25,800 23,700 +9.2 52,300 46,300 +12.9
Navistar 16,000 23,200 -31.0 35,300 45,800 -22.9
Volkswagen Group (total) 2,243,700 2,331,400 -3.8 4,348,000 4,372,100 -0.6

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All-electric vehicles (BEV)

Deliveries to customers by market Apr. Jun.

2024

 Apr. Jun.

2023

 Delta (%) Jan. Jun.

2024

 Jan. Jun.

2023

 Delta (%)
Europe 109,700 118,900 -7.7 184,100 217,100 -15.2
USA 12,000 14,000 -14.5 25,200 29,800 -15.4
China 49,600 41,000 +21.0 90,600 62,400 +45.2
Rest of the world 9,500 6,700 +41.2 17,300 12,300 +40.9
World 180,800 180,600 +0.1 317,200 321,600 -1.4
Deliveries to customers by brand Apr. Jun.

2024

 Apr. Jun.

2023

 Delta (%) Jan. Jun.

2024

 Jan. Jun.

2023

 Delta (%)
Brand Group Core 134,700 130,300 +3.4 230,900 227,300 +1.6
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 100,300 94,800 +5.8 168,500 164,800 +2.2
Škoda 15,500 18,900 -17.9 29,400 31,300 -5.9
SEAT/CUPRA 11,300 9,700 +16.6 18,300 18,900 -3.1
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 7,600 6,900 +10.9 14,700 12,300 +19.1
Brand Group Progressive 41,000 41,100 -0.1 76,700 75,600 +1.3
Audi 41,000 41,100 -0.1 76,700 75,600 +1.3
Bentley
Lamborghini
Brand Group Sport Luxury 4,700 8,800 -46.7 9,000 18,000 -49.9
Porsche 4,700 8,800 -46.7 9,000 18,000 -49.9
Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 300 400 -26.4 600 600 -6.9
MAN 100 250 -58.7 240 400 -40.5
Volkswagen Truck & Bus 10 20 -57.9 80 40 +133.3
Scania 60 70 -12.7 110 150 -24.8
Navistar 120 60 +107.0 170 70 +148.6
Volkswagen Group (total) 180,800 180,600 +0.1 317,200 321,600 -1.4

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group

