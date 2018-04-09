Volkswagen creates new Holistic User Experience (HUX) Division

Volkswagen is consistently preparing itself to become the most user centered mobility brand. Therefore, the company establishes the new Holistic User Experience (HUX) division headed by Dr. Matthias Erb. In his new role he reports directly to the CEO of the Volkswagen brand, Dr. Herbert Diess.

The number of so-called “touch points” between Volkswagen and its customers will further increase over the next years. The touch points are within the car, around the vehicle, and via internet through apps and websites.

Volkswagen will offer an end-to-end user experience to its customers, which will be among the best and most exciting in the market in terms of interaction at all touch points.

The HUX division will be steering the interaction between Technical Development, Design, Product Lines and Sales, in order to, amongst others, ensure the smooth integration of the vehicle into the digital world.

Intuitive usability in combination with the complete integration of a continuously growing range of functions such as infotainment, mobility and value-added services will serve as guiding principles.

Creating a unique and consistent look and feel at all touch points will be the division’s core task as the ecosystem around the relationship between company and customer is continuously expanding.

Initially, the focus of the Holistic User Experience team will be the I.D. family, the new generation of electric cars based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB). The scope of work will gradually extend to the entire model portfolio.

Matthias Erb, who gained his PhD in engineering, was appointed Chief Engineering Officer of Volkswagen Group of America in April 2016. He is responsible for all development activities and the project strategy of the North America Region. Previously, he had been responsible for the development of Volkswagen North American Engineering & Planning Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee since 2014. After joining the Volkswagen Group in 2003, he held a number of management positions with Audi AG and Audi of America. From 2008, he led the Salzburg office of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG at the time.