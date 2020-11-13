Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to make new premium electric vehicles for the Group as of 2024 in Hannover

VWCV main plant in Stöcken to be developed into multi-brand site

Three new D-SUVs for the Group brands secures full utilisation of the plant

Investment of around 680 million euros in the production site

Hannover, 13 November 2020 – At its meeting today the Volkswagen Group supervisory board confirmed the award relating to the production of new additional cars by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) in Hannover. In addition to its own T model range and the ID. BUZZ, VWCV will in future also produce three fully electric D-SUV models for further brands of the Group. Backed by investment of around 680 million euros, Hannover is being developed into a multi-brand site.

“Our main plant in Hannover is becoming the production site for three completely new premium electric vehicles in the Group”, explains Dr Carsten Intra, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. “These D-SUVs are genuine flagship projects: premium, 100% electric and highly automated. Today’s decision by the Volkswagen supervisory board is thus an important milestone for our high-tech site and a great show of faith in the productivity of our team. We were able to secure this decision in favour of our location with our assured efficiency and top level of production quality. My thanks are due today to every one of our colleagues whose work made this pioneering decision possible”, Intra continued.

Bertina Murkovic, VWCV Works Council Chair: “The competition with other Group brands was tough. But ultimately, backed by our site agreement and with our expertise in quality production we were able to win these products for Hannover. A level of utilisation that, as agreed, ensures our employment levels along the demographic curve has thus been secured for the coming years. The new Multivan, the ID. BUZZ and now the D-SUVs are our portfolio for this decade. No greater security than this could be established at the current time for the location or the workforce.”

For the future manufacturing of these vehicles VWCV is building a new production line at the Hannover site. In this way the site is once again clearly speeding up its already initiated transformation towards electric mobility and is becoming a multi-brand plant. The fully electric ID. BUZZ is due to roll off the production line as early as 2022, leading the Bulli icon from Hannover into a new electric era.

