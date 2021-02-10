Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches converter scheme for a lifetime of happy camping

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a Motorhome Qualification Scheme to give customers confidence when buying a converted Volkswagen campervan, with the market soaring in 2020.

With more families opting for remote staycations due to COVID-19 travel rules, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles recorded a 36 per cent year-on-year increase on its campervan web pages in 2020, and more than 200,000 customers started configuring their dream California and Grand California vans. Similarly, Google search terms for campervans and motorhomes in 2020 were up 53 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the only OEM to offer a true factory-built camper with the California and Grand California, has created the Motorhome Qualification Scheme to ensure high standards are followed by aftermarket converters.

The scheme represents the highest standards in the industry, with criteria for inclusion requiring converters to meet National or European Type Approval, pass the stringent National Caravan Council standards, have a three-year trading history, register on the Body Builder Database, and provide a minimum of £5 million liability insurance.

In addition, converters are committed to offering the same warranty to match the base vehicle, giving customers clarity on one term to cover maintenance of the entire vehicle. Converters who meet all the standards required by the scheme will receive official certification to use on their website and products, giving customers confidence when purchasing.

Nick Axtell, Specialist Sales Manager for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “As the number one manufacturer of campervans, we have a duty of care to our customers to drive better industry standards across the sector, especially at a time of huge growth. The scheme recognises the converters who have made an investment in developing and selling conversions based on our products, while giving customers peace of mind when it comes to the safety and quality of any product with a Volkswagen badge on the front.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles