Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Vestas join forces for sustainable mobility

Vestas ordered more than 100 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo to be delivered in 2023. The first vehicles were taken into operation in February 2023 and are used for service and maintenance of Vestas wind turbines in Denmark and Northern Germany. Within the months to come, further European markets such as France and Spain will follow. With the aim of becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2030, Vestas is transforming its own fleet by using the all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo, which is delivered net carbon-neutral. Christian Venderby, Executive Vice President, Service at Vestas says: “At Vestas, we have committed ourselves to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations, without the use of offsets, by 2030. To reach this goal, it is critical that we not only decarbonise our business as it operates today, but also integrate zero-carbon operations into our scalability journey. Partnerships with industry leaders such as Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles are critical to support this sustainable scalability journey, and we are proud to be collaborating to build a decarbonised service business that can grow alongside the energy transition.”

Carsten Intra, VWCV CEO, points out: “At Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, it is our aim to actively shape the path to sustainable mobility. This includes our own production and its supply chains, but also our partnership with leading providers of sustainable solutions from other sectors of the economy. With our vehicles and services for sustainable, climate-friendly mobility, we offer an important cornerstone for Vestas’ work. At the same time, we learn a lot about the requirements for our vehicles from the cooperation. Vestas, named the most sustainable company in the world in 2022 by Corporate Knights, is therefore an ideal partner for us.”

Lars Krause adds: “Like no other commercial vehicle, the ID. Buzz1 stands for sustainable mobility. With the net carbon-neutral vehicle handover and climate-neutral daily use, we are also setting new standards for service fleets together with our customers. We are proud to be able to support Vestas as a pioneer of the energy transition with our ID. Buzz Cargo in its business.”

1 Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 22.0 – 20.6 (WLTP); CO₂ emissions combined in g/km: 0; only consumption and emission values in accordance with WLTP and not NEDC are available for the vehicle. Information on consumption and CO₂ emissions, shown in ranges, depends on the selected vehicle equipment.

