Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: almost 260,000 delivered vehicles in the first half-year

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) has delivered 259,400 Transporter, Caddy, Amarok and Crafter models to customers all over the world from January until June this year. This is exactly at the same high level of the previous year’s period. With 182,800 deliveries to customers in Western Europe, last year’s deliveries were exceeded in the most important regions by 1.4 per cent.

Europe

The delivery volume in Western Europe was highly influenced by the core markets:

Germany: 68,100 vehicles (-0.3 per cent)

UK: 26,100 vehicles (+6.3 per cent)

Spain: 10,200 vehicles (+20.7 per cent)

France: 10,100 vehicles (+1.5 per cent)

Italy: 7,200 vehicles (+9.6 per cent)

In Eastern Europe, 23,900 vehicles were delivered to customers since the beginning of the year (+16.5 per cent).

North and South America

The brand has delivered 4,500 vehicles (+23.7 per cent) to customers in Mexico (North American market) and 19,100 vehicles (-15.5 per cent) to customers in South America.

Africa

Since January, 11,700 vehicles were handed over to customers (+43.8 per cent).

Asia-Pacific and Middle East

In the Asia-Pacific region 11,800 vehicles were handed over to customers (-11.0 per cent); 5,500 vehicles (-49.3 per cent) in the Middle Eastern region.

Brand deliveries according to model ranges (January – June 2019):

T series: 103,300 vehicles (-3.5 per cent)

Caddy: 82,500 vehicles (-2.3 per cent)

Amarok: 37,200 vehicles (-9.2 per cent)

Crafter: 36,100 vehicles (+34.9 per cent)

June 2019

In June, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 44,400 vehicles worldwide (-10.0 per cent). This is due to the disproportionately high deliveries in June 2018 following the end of a temporary suspension of deliveries of T6 vehicles with passenger car registration.

SOURCE: Volkswagen