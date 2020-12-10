Volkswagen: Arteon and Arteon R Shooting Brake: presales of the new performance models now underway

The Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake are the sporty avant-garde models among company and touring cars. In the product line revamped in autumn 2020, Volkswagen is now starting presales of the flagship models: the Arteon R and Arteon R Shooting Brake with a powerful and efficient 235 kW (320 PS) four-cylinder turbocharged engine (TSI). This high power is transferred to the four wheels by a new all-wheel drive system: 4MOTION with R-Performance Torque Vectoring. The fastback version with its coupé-style rear end costs 61.484,87 euros04 in Germany; prices for the Shooting Brake as a dynamic reinterpretation of the estate car start from 62,347,56 euros04.

The power plant for the Arteon flagships designed by Volkswagen R is the EA888 evo4 – the latest evolutionary stage of a high-tech turbocharged engine. The fourth generation of this agile TSI combines the power development of a sports car engine with the efficiency of an ultra-modern downsizing unit. The 2.0-litre TSI already develops its maximum torque of 420 Nm at 2,100 rpm. The engine makes this power available at a constant level up to 5,350 rpm, and therefore offers a very wide rpm range. The TSI delivers its maximum output between 5,350 and 6,500 rpm. The power is transferred to the all-wheel drive system by means of a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG). The efficiency of this drive system is shown by the identical consumption values for both R models: 7.9 to 7.7 l/100 km (combined NEDC value).

The 320 PS TSI ensures superior performance. Both Arteon R models accelerate to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds; the drive power is electronically limited at 250 km/h. In combination with an optional R Performance package, the two Volkswagen models can be ordered with unlimited top speed; in this case it reaches 270 km/h. However, it is less the catalogue figures that define the Arteon R and Arteon R Shooting Brake. Instead, it is the outstanding torque level that shapes the character of these two Gran Turismo models: the continuously available drive power harmonises ideally with the exceptional long-distance driving characteristics. At the same time, the two Volkswagen models offer an outstanding level of pure driving dynamics thanks to their new all-wheel drive system and the newly tuned and standard adaptive chassis control (DCC).

The all-wheel drive system – 4MOTION with R-Performance Torque Vectoring – is equipped with selective wheel torque control. Here, a new rear axle drive distributes the power of the TSI not just between the front and rear axles, but also between the two rear wheels (torque vectoring). This noticeably increases agility, particularly when cornering. The driver can also influence the effect of torque vectoring and the stabilising driving dynamics systems via the standard driver profile selection and an almost continuously variable slider for the DCC running gear. The tyres were also specifically matched to the Arteon R models. The sportiest interaction of all drive and running gear parameters can be accessed directly by means of a blue R button on the multifunction sports steering wheel: the engine, gearbox, DCC running gear, steering and control systems are then switched to Race mode via the driving profile selection, instantaneously transforming the touring car into a sports car.

With their extensively customised design and exclusive equipment, the Arteon R and Arteon R Shooting Brake are very typical R models. The exterior equipment includes newly designed R bumpers (with distinctive air intakes at the front and a diffuser at the rear), mirror covers with a matt chrome look, an R logo projection at the front doors as part of the surround lighting, an 18-inch R Performance brake system with blue brake calipers (with R logo at the front) and 18-inch Sebring alloy wheels. Optional: the 19-inch Adelaide wheels and the 20-inch Estoril wheel rims. Make their presence known both optically and acoustically: the new standard sports exhaust system from Volkswagen R with two trapezoidal metal tailpipes each in the outer part of the diffuser.

The interior is enhanced by seats in black ArtVelours with R logo in the front seat backrests as well as the R multifunction sports steering wheel with large paddles for the DSG. Also standard: aluminium accents in Carbon look and an additional R layout for the digital instruments (Digital Cockpit). The blue typical for Volkswagen R is used as a contrasting colour for the decorative stitching on the seats, front armrest, gear lever cover and leather sports steering wheel. The inner area of the centre steering wheel clip is also finished in blue. The standard background lighting system can also be adjusted to a matching blue (as one of 30 colours). Sports seats with integrated head restraints (at the front) are optionally available; the seat cushion bolsters of these nappa carbon seats are upholstered in carbon-look leather.

01. Arteon R 235 kW fuel consumption (NEDC) l/100 km: urban 10.1-9.9, extra-urban 6.6-6.4, combined 7.9–7.7; CO2-emission (combined) g/km: 180–176; efficiency class: D-C. Arteon R Shooting Brake 235 kW fuel consumption (NEDC) l/100 km: urban 10.1-9.9, extra urban 6.6-6.5, combined 7.9–7.7; CO2-emission (combined) g/km: 181–177 g/km; efficiency class: D-C

04. Including 16 percent value added tax (in Germany); valid until 31 December 2020

SOURCE: Volkswagen