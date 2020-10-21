Voith to supply 246 DIWA.6 automatic transmissions for regional bus transport in Schleswig-Holstein

Voith is equipping a total of 246 MAN Lion’s City solo and articulated buses with DIWA.6 automatic transmissions. In combination with the new D15 engine with EfficientHybrid and DIWA.6 Stop-Start Technology, the transmissions enable the buses to provide an efficient service with low fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The operator, Autokraft in Kiel, which is a subsidiary of DB Regio, will deploy the buses primarily in Schleswig-Holstein.

The first 17 buses were delivered in January 2020. MAN supplied another 133 buses to coincide with the start of the new school year in August, followed by the remaining 96 in 2021. The scope of supply consists to a large extend of new generation Lion’s City buses featuring the EfficientHybrid system. In combination with Voith’s transmission-side stop-start technology, the vehicles therefore make an important contribution to climate protection. More than 2,000 buses with DIWA stop-start technology are already operating successfully worldwide.

Thanks to the use of climate-friendly technologies from MAN and Voith we are substantially reducing our fuel consumption. As a result we are making an important contribution to protecting the environment and enhancing the appeal of public transport. Maik Knudsen, Deputy Director Fleet Operations and Maintenance at Autokraft

This is why in 2020, DB Regio also ordered a total of 55 additional MAN Lion’s City buses with DIWA.6 for other northern region bus operators.

The DIWA.6 automatic transmission is a key component for highly efficient, low-pollution bus operation. An intelligent stop-start system and demand-based reduction of operating pressure ensure additional fuel savings. The intelligent transmission control system continuously optimizes the gear shifts and thus ensures optimum shift performance over the entire life cycle. In addition, the transmission system allows stepless starting and braking which avoids up to 50 percent of all gear shifts. This improves passenger comfort, reduces wear on the drivetrain and increases vehicle availability.

“We look back on a very successful partnership with Voith. The high reliability and durability of DIWA.6 automatic transmissions in our buses have been key factors in our decision to rely on Voith technologies in the future as well,” concludes Knudsen.

SOURCE: Voith