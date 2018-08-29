Visteon to participate in Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference on Sept. 5

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a leading global supplier of vehicle cockpit electronics, will participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference in New York City on Sept. 5. Markus Schupfner, senior vice president and chief technology officer, is scheduled to present and participate in a question-and-answer session starting at 12:45 p.m. EDT and lasting approximately 40 minutes.

A live audio webcast of the discussion, together with any related materials, will be accessible through Visteon’s website at www.visteon.com/investors/presentations.html. A replay will be available following the event.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

