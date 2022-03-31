Visiting Berlin: Daimler Truck showcases fuel-cell truck and promotes development of hydrogen refueling infrastructure

Hydrogen refueling station operator H2 MOBILITY Deutschland announced a shareholder investment round of 110 million Euros this week at a press event in Berlin

Hydrogen refueling station operator H2 MOBILITY Deutschland announced a shareholder investment round of 110 million Euros this week at a press event in Berlin. As one of the shareholders, Daimler Truck is also part of the additional invest, the funds of which will be used for the existing network as well as new hydrogen refueling stations which are to be built across Germany. In amongst the crowd in Berlin: the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck. Since last year, the fuel-cell prototype is being run through its paces in an intensive testing program on the Daimler Truck test track as well as on public roads. As part of a subsequent tour through the capital city, Daimler Truck demonstrated how far the company has already come in the development its hydrogen truck.

To ensure that the carbon-neutral transport of the future with hydrogen-powered trucks will become a reality as quickly as possible, it is imperative for a comprehensive refueling infrastructure to be set up quickly throughout Europe. To achieve this, private-sector initiatives such as H2 MOBILITY as well as corresponding legislation on the part of policymakers to create the respective framework conditions are essential.

The GenH2 Truck was very popular among participants of the event. Visitors showed keen interest in the vehicle and some even took a few photos with it. Among them, Ismail Ertug, Member of the European Parliament and rapporteur in the Transport Committee for AFIR (Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation). He tweeted a photo of the truck, commenting: “H2 MOBILITY Germany is a successful project when it comes to establishing a hydrogen infrastructure in Germany. #AFIR provides the legal basis for this,” referring to the upcoming infrastructure legislation, which he has helped significantly drive forward. The regulation addresses the important, Europe-wide establishment of charging stations and hydrogen refueling stations. In his efforts, he not only calls for a significant expansion of the charging station network for trucks, but also for an equally strong network for hydrogen filling stations. Consequently, he has also further tightened the Commission’s proposal, in particular with regards to liquid hydrogen filling stations.

Daimler Truck has the ambition to offer only new vehicles that are carbon-neutral in driving operation in its global core markets by 2039. To achieve this, Daimler Truck has clearly set its strategic course and is consistently pursuing a dual-track strategy in the electrification of its portfolio with both battery-electric and hydrogen-based drives.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck