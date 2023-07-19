Vibracoustic expands production for automotive NVH solutions in China

Vibracoustic, a leading global supplier of automotive NVH solutions, announces the official opening of its plant in Chongqing, China

Vibracoustic, a leading global supplier of automotive NVH solutions, announces the official opening of its plant in Chongqing, China. The opening ceremony took place on July 18th, 2023, with attendance from high-level governmental representatives from Chongqing as well as Management Board members from Vibracoustic.

The state-of-the-art facility further strengthens Vibracoustic’s presence in China and expands its manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demands of the automotive industry. The new plant has an area of 16,400 square meters, providing substantial space for advanced manufacturing processes. With a current dedicated workforce of approximately 130 highly skilled employees, the Chongqing plant is capable to deliver exceptional quality products, which will serve the needs of both new and established car manufacturers based in China. At full capacity the site will employ approximately 650 people.

With its vibrant automotive industry and remarkable growth, China has become an essential hub for innovation and advancement. By establishing this plant and investing around 170 million RMB (approximately 21.6 million Euros), Vibracoustic demonstrates its strong commitment to serve its customers in this dynamic region. The Chongqing plant will specialize in manufacturing a comprehensive range of NVH products, including Motor Mounts, Chassis Mounts, and Isolators & Dampers, to serve primarily China-based car manufacturers.

Sustainable production facilities and processes

The Chongqing site benefits greatly from Vibracoustic’s extensive global manufacturing experience. This allowed the company to bring forward best and innovative practices that drive operational excellence, product quality, and a safe working environment. Vibracoustic is also committed to a sustainable production, with the planned introduction of a water-based bonding production line in Chongqing, reducing emissions during the manufacturing process. This modern technology replaces solvent-based processes which will help to reduce emissions and allow for a safer production process for the employees.

Production launch of Air Springs in sister plant Wuxi

Another step to reaffirm Vibracoustic’s commitment to support the China automotive industry will be the launch of Air Springs production at its manufacturing site in Wuxi. This will be the first locally produced Vibracoustic Air Springs for the Chinese market. This development signifies the commitment to meet the unique needs of the Chinese market and Vibracoustic’s determination to deliver tailored solutions to its customers, strengthening its position as a trusted partner for high performance NVH solutions in the automotive industry.

“With the establishment of our state-of-the-art facility in Chongqing and the launch of our local production of Air Springs in Wuxi, we underline our commitment to the Chinese market, recognizing its significance as an innovation hub and major market for the automotive industry,” summarizes Axel Wersel, COO at Vibracoustic.

SOURCE: Vibracoustic