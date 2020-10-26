Veoneer honored by FCA as 2019 Supplier of the Year

The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., was named FCA Electrical Supplier of the Year during the virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards program held on October 23, 2020. The FCA Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to FCA, providing innovative and quality products and services.

“We are honored to be recognized by FCA North America as the 2019 FCA Electrical Supplier of the Year award,” said says Jan Carlson, Veoneer’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We value our partnership with FCA and look forward to our continued collaboration producing some of the most innovative cars on the road while bringing new levels safest and convenience to drivers and occupants across the globe.”

During the program, FCA recognized 31 supplier partners across a total of 19 categories.

“The transformational changes we made in 2019 built a strong foundation for the wave of product launches coming out of FCA, and today we spotlighted those suppliers who took their work to the next level,” said Martin Horneck, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA – North America. “These are the `best of the best’ in our industry and they will continue playing a leading role in our collective success.”

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company’s 2019 supplier scorecard performance – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership.

SOURCE: Veoneer