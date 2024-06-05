VDA President Hildegard Müller on the study by the National Control Center for Charging Infrastructure

VDA-Statement on the study by the National Control Center for Charging Infrastructure

“A sufficient and efficient charging infrastructure is a key factor in getting people excited about switching to electromobility. Consumers need the certainty that they can charge easily anywhere, any time. The charging infrastructure must be ahead to support the success of e-mobility in Germany.

Against this background, we welcome the fact that the National Control Center for Charging Infrastructure (NLL) is presenting a new edition of the study ‘Charging infrastructure after 2025/2030: Scenarios for market ramp-up’. It identifies the charging needs of the future and thus provides important, valuable targets for the further expansion of the charging infrastructure.

The NLL study focuses on the demand forecast for installed, publicly accessible charging capacity and clearly shows that the gap between the currently installed charging capacity in Germany and the demand identified by the NLL in 2030 is large. According to the study, the demand for public charging capacity in 2030 will be up to 32 GW. This corresponds to the output of around 7,000 modern wind turbines or around 25 large power plants.

This means that the currently installed charging capacity must increase up to sixfold in just a few years in order to meet the demand forecast in the study. The NLL study thus clearly demonstrates the need for action in expanding the charging infrastructure for electric cars in Germany.

And VDA figures show that although the pace of expansion has increased since the beginning of last year, it would have to increase by half again in order to not miss the need for charging capacity for 2030 identified by the study.

In addition, although charging capacity is fundamentally an important factor, it must not obscure the fact that the availability of charging options for local consumers is also a priority. Because that is crucial for people in their everyday lives. However, a VDA analysis of the official figures from the Federal Network Agency shows that around four out of ten municipalities in Germany do not have a single public charging point, and over three quarters of all municipalities do not currently have a fast charging point installed.

The NLL study now shows a significant discrepancy between the status quo and demand forecast not only in terms of charging capacity, but also with regard to the number of public charging points currently installed and the identified demand in 2030 and 2035.

Overall, the new NLL study clearly shows that the forward-looking expansion of the charging infrastructure must be further promoted politically and urgently intensified. From the VDA’s point of view, the latter applies in particular to the area of ​​heavy commercial vehicles, where the challenges are particularly great, not least with regard to grid connections. With regard to both the needs of cars and those of heavy commercial vehicles, it is important to implement measures already decided upon in the Federal Government’s Master Plan for Charging Infrastructure II. It is also clear that both the expansion of the charging infrastructure and the power grids are critical to the success of the ramp-up of electromobility and must be carried out in advance.”

SOURCE: VDA