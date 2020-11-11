VDA: High demand for new IAA Mobility

“New city, new concept, new ideas. The IAA is evolving into the ‘IAA Mobility’ and from now on will showcase mobility in all its diversity, from cars to bicycles. Some exhibitors will participate who had stopped attending the IAA. Many potential exhibitors are also approaching us on their own initiative, including some from far beyond the automotive sector,” say Jürgen Mindel, Managing Director of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), and Tobias Gröber, Business Unit Executive Director at Messe München.

The pre-booking phase has finished. “Over 90 per cent of the ‘Open Space’ has been reserved. That is a very encouraging figure. Bookings for the Summit are also way above our expectations,” Mindel and Gröber point out. Starting immediately, the official booking system is available at www.iaa.de – so any interested companies can now register. The IAA Mobility 2021 will be held in Munich from September 6 to 12, 2021.

The VDA has responded to the keen demand by adding one more Press and Media Day to the IAA Mobility. On Monday, September 6, 2021, media representatives from around the world will have access to new models and innovations from all areas of mobility. This means that two Press and Media Days (September 6 and 7, 2021) will now be held for journalists and exhibitors. The official opening of the IAA Mobility will be on September 7, 2021.

“The additional Press and Media Day is a response to the already very great interest in the world’s most important mobility event,” according to Mindel and Gröber.

The new IAA consists of the Summit (trade show grounds, mostly B2B, including corporate press activities and the IAA Conference), an Open Space at locations in Munich’s inner city, and the Blue Lane, which forms a connection. “The Blue Lane is open to all those who are under way using modern vehicles, from cars to bicycles, during the entire IAA,” Mindel underscored.

The VDA and Messe München are the joint organizers of the IAA Mobility.

Further information is available at www.iaa.de.

SOURCE: VDA