Vauxhall extends free home charger and 30,000 free miles offer to more all-electric models

Vauxhall is aiming to encourage no emission motoring by extending its offer of a free home charger and 30,000 free green miles of electricity in partnership with British Gas.

Originally available on the UK’s best-selling electric supermini, the Vauxhall Corsa-e, the offer is now also available on the all-electric Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life.

The offer gives access to an exclusive British Gas tariff, with Vauxhall crediting each customer’s account to cover the cost of charging for the equivalent of 30,000 miles over a three-year period.*

The tariff is fixed price until 31st August 2024 and includes an off-peak rate with lower-priced electricity between 12:00am and 05:00am, making it cheaper for Vauxhall customers to charge their car overnight.

Customers with private off-street parking can also benefit from a free Home Charging Unit in the form of a Wallbox “Pulsar Plus”, which will be installed by a qualified British Gas engineer.

The offer is valid on orders placed by 5th October 2021 and includes cars bought via Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), Conditional Sale (CS) and Personal Contract Hire (PCH).

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Our partnership with British Gas has motivated many to make the switch to an electric vehicle, and has helped ensure the all-electric Corsa-e is one of the UK’s most popular new electric cars.

“We’re very happy to announce that our offer of 30,000 free miles of electricity has now been extended to a number of other Vauxhall models, including the new Mokka-e as well as the Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life, making the switch to an electric vehicle even more appealing. By 2028, Vauxhall will offer a fully electric variant across its entire model range.”

The full list of eligible models includes the Corsa-e SRi Nav Premium, Mokka-e SRi Nav Premium, Combo-e Life SE XL and Vivaro-e Life Elite. All eligible models support up to 100kW rapid charging, allowing for an 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

Powered by 50kWh lithium-ion batteries, the Corsa-e and Mokka-e come with zero-emission ranges of up to 209 and 201 miles respectively (WLTP). For those in need of greater space, the Combo-e Life is available in two sizes, a Medium and a longer XL variant, with up to seven seats and a range of 174 miles. The Vivaro-e Life provides executive travel for up to nine, with a 143-mile range (WLTP).

In addition to this limited-time offer, all Vauxhall electric car buyers enjoy a free, six-month subscription to the bp pulse public charging network – giving them access to more than 8,000 public charging points. All Vauxhall electric vehicles are also covered by an eight-year battery warranty and eight year’s roadside assistance, giving owners peace of mind wherever they drive.

* In total, the credit covers the cost of charging for 30,000 miles on the off-peak rate and is based on official WLTP performance figures.

