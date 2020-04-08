Valmet Automotive started to produce safety masks in plant Żary, Poland

In response to the corona crisis Valmet Automotive started with the production of safety mask in its plant in Żary, Poland. In Żary Valmet Automotive produces Roof & Kinematic Systems for diverse premium car brands: “It is our honour and duty to do our utmost in these difficult times to protect those who fight the corona virus every day in the health care sector and look after sick and particularly vulnerable people in hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and nursing homes”, says Remigiusz Grześkowiak, Senior Vice President Roof & Kinematic Systems Valmet Automotive Group.

Valmet Automotive manufactures roof systems for convertible models of various premium brands as well as kinematic systems at its plant in Żary, a city close to the German border. After regular production at the automotive supplier’s plant was shut down as a result of the corona crisis, the management has decided, in consultation with the health authorities in Poland, to make production capacity available for manufacturing protection masks.

As in almost all countries affected by the corona pandemic, there is a huge demand for protection masks: “With our sewing shop and the people working there, we can fall back on a large part of the necessary infrastructure and know-how. It needed just little preparation of our equipment that we could start with the non-profit production of protective masks for paramedics, doctors and health-workers. After receiving specified materials from the hospital of the city of Legnica, we produced the first 1,200 masks last Friday (April, 2)”, says Remigiusz Grześkowiak. And Grześkowiak adds: “It makes me proud that immediately after it was clear that we could start production, 30 employees have come to the facility to work for charity in the fight against the virus. I want to say thank you to the workers and the team for the fast and spontaneous reaction and organization. This tells a lot of the great spirit in our team.”

The amount of raw materials allows Valmet Automotive to produce about 12,000 pieces in the first step, but the management is speaking with another organization about further actions.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive