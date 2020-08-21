Valmet Automotive sets up small series production for electric vehicles in Helmstadt-Bargen

Valmet Automotive, one of the world’s largest vehicle contract manufacturers and engineering service providers focusing on electric mobility, is expanding its site in Helmstadt-Bargen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, to produce electrically powered small series vehicles for urban mobility.

This was announced by Dr. Robert Hentschel, SVP Engineering at Valmet Automotive, during a visit of Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister of Economic Affairs of the Federal State of Baden-Württemberg.

The construction of prototypes and small-series vehicles is one of the important entrepreneurial pillars of the Valmet Automotive Group. So far these vehicles have been produced mainly in Bad Friedrichshall on behalf of customers. The company has been manufacturing in Helmstadt-Bargen since 2014.

The decision taken in 2019 to expand production for prototyping and small series in Helmstadt-Bargen is part of the Valmet Automotive Group’s strategic focus on electric mobility. At the location nearby Heilbronn, new solutions for urban mobility are to be implemented in addition to the traditional business. The reception by the market is promising: “We are meeting with vital interest, especially from start-up companies and firms that are entering the market with innovative products,” said Robert Hentschel during the visit of Mrs. Hoffmeister-Kraut. The start of production of an all-electric urban vehicle, for which Valmet Automotive also provides development services, is scheduled for 2021.

In Helmstadt-Bargen, Valmet Automotive has a production space of around 8,500 square meters. The company employs there 62 people in the units of body construction, mechanics and models.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive