Valmet Automotive received top CDP rating for climate work

Valmet Automotive’s climate work in 2023 has been awarded with an A- rating by the prestigious CDP organization. The top rating reflects Valmet Automotive’s strong and successful commitment to sustainability and ranks the company among the world’s leading industrial corporations in climate strategy and sustainable development.

Valmet Automotive has systematically developed its processes and reporting to meet the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In the CDP assessment, the company received full marks in the categories of Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting, risk assessment and management processes, and good governance.

Valmet Automotive achieved the A- rating exceptionally quickly. The company now aims to achieve the CDP rating of A by 2027. Valmet Automotive will continue to develop its ambitious climate work, aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative, to support the transition to a zero-emission society.

With its performance, Valmet Automotive exceeds the CDP industry average. Furthermore, less than a third of automotive companies have achieved a CDP rating of A or A-. The Leadership rating attached to these scores means that the company is implementing best practices in sustainability.

Valmet Automotive’s CDP rating of A- is a clear indication of the quality and ambition of the work that is continuously being done across all our sites to promote sustainable development and the climate. Sustainability is at the core of Valmet Automotive’s corporate strategy, says Pasi Rannus, CEO, Valmet Automotive.

CDP is an international organization that maintains a global environmental impact assessment system for companies, cities and states, among others. The CDP rating is a comprehensive description of an organization’s work on sustainable development and climate strategy. Valmet Automotive has participated in CDP’s climate reporting since 2020.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive