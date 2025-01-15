Valeo’s Shenzhen plant named “Global Lighthouse factory” for its manufacturing excellence

On January 14, 2025, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced the latest batch of global “lighthouse factories”, and Valeo's Shenzhen plant was honored to become one of the “lighthouse factories” for manufacturing excellence, thanks to its outstanding performance in the field of intelligent manufacturing and digitalization

On January 14, 2025, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced the latest batch of global “lighthouse factories”, and Valeo’s Shenzhen plant was honored to become one of the “lighthouse factories” for manufacturing excellence, thanks to its outstanding performance in the field of intelligent manufacturing and digitalization.

Launched in 2018, the Global Lighthouse Network brings together and celebrates the success of the world’s leading industrial sites which achieved exceptional performance in productivity, supply chain flexibility, customer service, sustainability and talent. This global community of influential innovators, deploying over 1,000 solutions in multiple industries, includes 189 sites, 25 of which are Sustainability Lighthouses. The network now spans over 30 countries and 35 sectors.

Valeo’s Shenzhen plant was built in 2005, and after nearly 20 years of rapid development, it has now become one of the largest production sites and electronic R&D centers for the Valeo Brain division. Its products include various types of sensors such as cameras, radars and other key components in the field of Intelligent Driving such as domain controllers. It also includes products in the field of smart cockpit such as DMS, UWB, AR-HUD and Remote Communication Modules. As well as in electrification products, such as DCDC converter, charging module, lighting control module, windshield wiper control module and electric compressor control module.

In order to better ensure product quality, flexible delivery and optimal costs, Valeo’s Shenzhen plant has integrated the cutting-edge technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) into manufacturing, and implemented 42 4IR projects to create a full-scenario, transparent, efficient and AI-enabled intelligent factory. These projects include AI solutions and 14 advanced algorithms, such as Generative AI GenAI Troubleshooting and Fully Automated “Lights off” Workshop. The application of these innovative projects has dramatically reduced the defective rate of smart front camera finished products, shortened lead time by 34.5%, increased productivity by 60.2%, and reduced unit energy consumption by 27.1%, ensuring superior production with high quality, high efficiency, and low cost.

In terms of sustainable development, Valeo’s Shenzhen plant also adopts intelligent energy management, building an integrated energy decision-making platform to monitor energy and analyze data on equipment and facilities to assist in energy-saving and consumption reduction decisions. The HVAC system carries out future cold load prediction through AI big model and related data analysis, and automatically adjusts related refrigeration parameter settings to achieve the lowest energy consumption target, greatly reducing the impact on the environment.

Kiva Allgood, Head, Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, World Economic Forum mentioned, “From AI-driven control towers to zero-code workflows, Lighthouses exemplify sustainable innovation, setting benchmarks millions can follow to drive transformational change across the entire ecosystem.”

Zhou Song, Valeo China President, said, “As a leading global technology provider for mobility, Valeo pays great attention to the transformation to smart manufacturing and digitalization. Through the application of automation, industrial IoT, AI and other cutting-edge technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, we continue to improve lean manufacturing and sustainable development, and realize intelligent upgrading through innovation. In the future, the Shenzhen plant will be a ‘lighthouse factory’ model and promote the experience within the Valeo Group.”

SOURCE: Valeo