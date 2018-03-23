Valeo today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with start-up Ellcie Healthy, aiming to accelerate the development of smart connected eyeglasses for driving

Valeo is already active in the field, having introduced smart anti-glare glasses that synchronize with vehicle headlights. Now, it is partnering with Ellcie Healthy to capitalize on the start-up’s expertise in eyewear with integrated sensors. Teams from both companies will be working together, combining Valeo’s experience in connected vehicles with Ellcie Healthy’s knowledge of smart glasses. The aim of the partnership is to accelerate development of new vehicle applications, leading for example to improved road safety, more comfortable driving and enhanced human-machine interfaces.

The partnership with Ellcie Healthy is in line with Valeo’s open innovation approach, which involves engaging in day-to-day dialogue with universities, laboratories, companies in other industry sectors and start-ups across the world.

