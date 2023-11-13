Valeo to supply electric powertrain for Mahindra & Mahindra’s electric vehicle program

Valeo, a world leader in mobility technology and in electrification of mobility has been chosen by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India’s leading SUV manufacturer to provide the electric powertrain for a certain range of their "Born Electric" passenger vehicle platform and on board charger combo for their electric utility vehicles.

Valeo, a world leader in mobility technology and in electrification of mobility has been chosen by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India’s leading SUV manufacturer to provide the electric powertrain for a certain range of their “Born Electric” passenger vehicle platform and on board charger combo for their electric utility vehicles. The total order is close to 1 billion dollars and was already included in the total amount of orders for high voltage powertrain announced in Valeo’s Q3 results.

With its new state-of-the-art “Born Electric” electric vehicle, Mahindra & Mahindra is fulfilling its vision to lead the electric mobility revolution in India. Three key strategic pillars of Brand, Design and Technology will guide M&M to bring these authentic electric SUVs to life.

Valeo offers solutions to meet the needs of all road users and is a global leader in powertrain electrification. Valeo will invest close to the Mahindra plant in Pune, Maharashtra to localize the production of the electric powertrain in India. It will include the electric motor, its inverter, and the gearbox, as well as the integrated 3-in-1 bi-directional Combo power electronics that integrates the Onboard Charger (OBC), the DC-DC converter and the Power Distribution Unit (PDU).

According to Xavier Dupont, Valeo Powertrain Systems Business Group President, “At Valeo, we believe that electrification is the future of mobility and we have developed best-in-class technologies to support the growing demand of our clients. Our solutions, developed and manufactured locally, will support Mahindra & Mahindra in offering Indian customers electric vehicles with higher voltages and longer range. This partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra is a major step forward for Valeo in the Indian EV market.“

Jayakumar G, Group President & Managing Director, Valeo India says, “We are proud to be associated with Mahindra & Mahindra to equip their latest EV platform with our electrification technologies. We will be investing to localize the production of this new order in India. I would like to express our hearty thanks to the management of Mahindra & Mahindra for their trust and confidence in Valeo. This is only the beginning of the EV transition and Valeo is accelerating to be ready to take on the EV revolution in India and contribute to greener and safer mobility.“

According to Vinod Sahay, President and Chief Purchase officer – Auto & Farm Sectors – Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., – “At Mahindra, our vision is to be leaders in the electric mobility revolution by bringing in cutting-edge world-class technology into our authentic electric SUV product portfolio, not just for India but for global markets. This collaboration with Valeo is an important step to achieve our ambitious electric vision. The localization of their technology solutions also signifies their bold commitment towards electrification of the Indian market.“

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said “The collaboration with Valeo is in alignment with our “Born Electric” vision. Valeo’s electrification technology compliments our purpose-built INGLO platform, which serves as the backbone of Mahindra’s EV architecture and its human-machine interface. This partnership is a significant step towards fulfilling our commitment to offer sustainable, cutting-edge mobility solutions, not just in India but globally.“

SOURCE: Valeo