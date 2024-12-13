Valeo receives “Equipment of the year” and “Revelation – Green Innovation” awards at Automobile Awards ceremony

The 7th edition of the Automobile Awards was held yesterday at the Automobile Club de France in Paris

The 7th edition of the Automobile Awards was held yesterday at the Automobile Club de France in Paris. Valeo was awarded the “Equipment of the Year 2024” for its High Definition Adaptive Headlamp. Valeo also received the “Revelation Award” in the Green Innovation category for its Predict4Range software.

Valeo’s High Definition adaptive headlamp makes it possible to remain in high beam mode for most of the journey without glaring other road users, for greater safety and comfort at the wheel. Equipped with 20,000 individually controllable LEDs, it uses Valeo software to identify and control the areas to be illuminated or switched off, in order to improve the driver’s visibility, without adversely affecting other vehicles or people around the vehicle. The system can recognize the road sign and dim the light accordingly for proper visibility and project images onto the ground—such as arrows to indicate lane departure—allowing drivers to stay focused on the road ahead.

“This award is the recognition of our teams’ commitment to design nice style products and at same time to make mobility safer, more comfortable and more sustainable. We would like to thank the jury for selecting our headlamp, which is due to go into series production next year,” said Maurizio Martinelli, Valeo Light Division CEO.

Valeo also received the “Revelation award” in the Green Innovation category for Predict4range This software predicts and drives the most efficient thermal management strategies of BEVs for extended driving range (i.e. best battery temperature conditions for optimum regenerative braking, smart battery and cabin preconditioning, smart heat recovery activation, charging stops with faster charging operations) and extended battery lifespan. The software integrates real-time data like outside temperature, wind speed, charging station maps, road elevation and electric vehicle parameters and operates a real time digital based thermal management to offer up to 24% more range in real conditions compared to traditional thermal management control. This software solution can be retrofitted to any existing car equipped with a heat pump.

“At Valeo Power, electrification is at the heart of our business. Our Predict4Range software is a solution that enhances the experience and comfort of all electric vehicle drivers. We are proud of this award, which recognises the work of our teams, who develop cutting-edge technologies on a daily basis to ensure affordable and low-carbon mobility.” said Xavier Dupont, Valeo Power Division CEO.

SOURCE: Valeo