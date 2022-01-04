Valeo named as CES 2022 innovation awards honoree with its UV Air Purifier protective shield

Valeo today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its UV Air Purifier, the world's most powerful air sterilization system for bus and coach cabins

Upon activation, the system eliminates, in a single airflow cycle, more than 95% of viruses, including Covid-19, as well as any bacteria or mold present in the air circulating in the cabin. The Valeo-designed modules are effective throughout the vehicle’s journey with passengers onboard.

Valeo’s UV Air Purifier uses ultraviolet light technology through a “light labyrinth”, the UV rays are blocked from spreading outside of the metal box and ensuring that passengers are never exposed to them. Only the air circulating in the ventilation box is purified by the light. The UV rays work as both a bactericide and a germicide and can kill microbes such as viruses and pathogens. The effectiveness of disinfection against corona viruses has been scientifically proven in European laboratories.

The Valeo UV Air Purifier is designed to be compatible with buses and coaches of all types and sizes, air conditioned or not. They can be fitted to new vehicles as well as those already on the road. To date, more than 2,000 buses are already equipped worldwide with our technology.

Innovation is Valeo’s growth driver : in 2020, the Group devoted 12% of its original equipment sales to R&D and filed 1,174 initial patents. Valeo has nearly 20,000 engineers working every day across 63 R&D centers around the world to develop new technologies for a safer mobility.

Discover Valeo’s innovations in two locations: Central Plaza – Booth CP17 and Piero’s, 355 Convention Center Drive.

SOURCE: Valeo