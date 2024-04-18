Valeo celebrates 30 years in China and showcases its latest technologies at Auto China – Beijing 2024

From April 25 to May 4, Valeo will be at Auto China 2024 in Beijing 2024 - Hall W1 Outdoor Area

In 2024, Valeo celebrates the 30 years anniversary of its presence in China. The Group opened its first sites in 1994 and now counts 35 production sites and 14 R&D centers with more than 18,000 employees including 4,500 R&D engineers. Over the past 30 years, Valeo has participated in the rapid development of China’s automobile industry. Today, China is the largest single country of the Group and represents 17% of Valeo’s global sales. The Group partners both traditional players and new entrants and in 2023, Chinese OEMs accounted for more than 50% of the Group’s orders in China.

To support the rapid growth of the Chinese market, Valeo has moved from “made in China” to “invented with China” and is now a key partner of China’s OEMs and automobile innovation ecosystem. Valeo supports its Chinese customers with its recognized expertise and innovative technologies in the fields of electrification, driving assistance systems, smart lighting and software. Valeo technologies are key differentiators for our clients and will be showcased in several models presented by our customers on their booths at Auto China 2024.

Song Zhou, President of Valeo China explains: “this year, we celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Valeo in China and we can be collectively proud of how far we have come since 1994. We have grown together with the Chinese market and today Valeo is a key partner of both our clients and of the Chinese innovation ecosystem. At Auto China Beijing 2024, we are looking forward to presenting our latest technologies that keep making mobility safer, affordable and more sustainable“.

On Valeo’s booth, we will present:

Our technologies to meet the needs of all hybrid and electric vehicles : hardware and software solutions for powertrain and thermal management but also innovations for more diverse mobility (electrified 2-, 3 or 4-wheel vehicles, charging stations, software solutions to predict and manage the range of EVs etc).

: hardware and software solutions for powertrain and thermal management but also innovations for more diverse mobility (electrified 2-, 3 or 4-wheel vehicles, charging stations, software solutions to predict and manage the range of EVs etc). Our solutions including all the hardware and software needed to offer more ADAS, more safety and comfort, and to support the development of Software defined vehicles : the widest range of sensors on the market, new generation domain/zone controllers and a set of software integrating algorithms based on artificial intelligence (AI) to offer ever greater safety and new functionalities to meet user expectations.

: the widest range of sensors on the market, new generation domain/zone controllers and a set of software integrating algorithms based on artificial intelligence (AI) to offer ever greater safety and new functionalities to meet user expectations. Our visibility systems to make mobility safer, smarter and more attractive: hardware and software solutions for both interior and exterior lighting to enhance the security of drivers and other road users as well as to personalize the vehicles.

SOURCE: Valeo