Valeo at Eurobike 2022: 20 customers in less than 20 months

From July 13 to 17, 2022, Valeo will be exhibiting at Eurobike in Frankfurt where it will present Valeo Cyclee, its innovative 48V electric assistance system for all types of bicycle, perfectly in phase with a rapidly accelerating market.

The Valeo Cyclee technology is unparalleled in the bicycle industry. It is the first time that a single module, fitted within the pedal assembly, integrates a 48V electric motor, an automatic gearbox – developed in partnership with French company Effigear – and predictive software enabling the assistance system to instantly adapt to the cyclist’s riding style. Easy to use and quick to operate, Valeo’s electric assistance is set to be considered the equivalent of the automatic transmission in latest-generation cars.

After unveiling this major innovation for the new mobility landscape in December 2020,

14 months later in February 2022, Valeo already had its first 14 customers. And on the eve of Eurobike 2022, Valeo announces it has now won the trust of 20 bicycle manufacturers, around 20 months after the technology was first unveiled. They include La Manufacture Française du Cycle, Ateliers HeritageBike, VUF Bikes, Cycleurope and FUELL.

Not only has Valeo developed an innovative technology, it has also devised an industrial and commercial strategy enabling it to be rolled out:

It has adapted its production facilities, in particular its plant at L’Isle d’Abeau, France, to manufacture its 48V electric bicycle assistance system from 2022.

New technology requires new support for the market. Valeo took an all-encompassing approach in the design of this innovation, leveraging its aftermarket expertise to deliver a tailored service to bike distributors, making the user experience for people riding bicycles fitted with the Valeo Cyclee 48V solution even more fluid.

The mobility space as a whole is undergoing the biggest transformation in its history. It is becoming safer and more electric. Valeo is a world leader in electrification solutions, with one in three new cars worldwide fitted with Valeo’s CO 2 emissions reduction technology.

The development of this 48V assistance system for bicycles is in keeping with this trend, and shows Valeo is accelerating its growth strategy as announced in February 2022 with the launch of its Move Up plan – a value creation strategy at the heart of the four megatrends disrupting mobility (electrification, ADAS, reinvention of the onboard experience and lighting).